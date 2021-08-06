Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Japan's Dai-ichi Life to buy Westpac's life business for about A$900 million -Nikkei

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Holdings will buy Australian banking group Westpac’s life insurance business for about A$900 million ($665.5 million), the Nikkei reported on Friday.

Dai-ichi Life is looking to boost its overseas revenue as Japan contends with a declining population. The deal will be completed by the end of the 2022 financial year, the Nikkei reported.

A spokesperson for Dai-ichi Life declined to comment.

($1 = 1.3524 Australian dollars)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westpac#Nikkei#Life Insurance#Dai Ichi Life Holdings#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Australia's AGL Energy annual profit falls 33.5%

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s top power producer AGL Energy Ltd on Thursday reported a 33.5% drop in annual profit, hurt by a collapse in power prices and increasing pressure from renewable alternatives. Underlying profit dropped to A$537 million ($396.04 million)for the year ended June 30 from A$808 million a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Insurer Phoenix eyes up new policies after H1 profit miss

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Phoenix (PHNX.L) is looking to grow its business of new policies following a takeover of the Standard Life brand earlier this year but is in no hurry for acquisitions, its boss said on Wednesday after the life insurer missed first-half profit forecasts. Phoenix specialises in...
Financial Reportskdal610.com

Japan’s SoftBank reports 39% fall in Q1 net profit

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday reported a 39% fall in first-quarter net profit, even as Vision Fund returns were boosted by listings during the period. April-June profit was 762 billion yen ($6.9 billion). That compared with profit of 1.3 trillion yen in the same period a...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

British asset manager abrdn reports surge in profits

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asset manager abrdn’s earnings jumped over 77% in the first half of 2021, its first set of results since a rebranding showed on Tuesday, thanks to strong performance in its adviser and investment businesses. The blue-chip company, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, said on Tuesday that adjusted...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Westpac to sell Australian life insurance unit for $660 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s second largest lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it is selling its Australian life insurance business to Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Holdings for A$900 million ($660 million). ($1 = 1.3637 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Riya Sharma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Australia's NAB to buy Citi's local consumer business in $882 million deal

SYDNEY (Reuters) -National Australia Bank will buy Citigroup’s local consumer unit for about $882.24 million, the companies said Monday, as the American bank exits the region while buy-now, pay-later rivals challenge the old credit card business model. The deal consolidates more than 90% of the country’s credit cards industry into...
Personal FinanceLas Vegas Herald

Online Life Insurance Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance

The Global Online Life Insurance Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Online Life Insurance Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., Japan Post Insurance Co. Ltd., Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co., Nippon Life Insurance Co. & Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd etc have been looking into Online Life Insurance as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Australian retailer Myer expects to swing to annual profit

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian high-street retailer Myer Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it expected an annual profit for fiscal 2021, compared with a loss last year, despite store closures and headwinds due to the pandemic. The company forecast net profit after tax between A$47 million and A$50 million ($34.65...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Toshiba Turns To Profit In Q1 On Higher Sales; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported Thursday that its first -quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 18 billion yen, compared to last year's loss of 11.35 billion yen. Consolidated segment operating income was 14.53 billion yen, compared to loss of 12.64 billion yen last year. Net sales for...
Financial Reportswkzo.com

Dutch bank ABN Amro resumes dividend payments as Q2 net profit beats

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Wednesday it would resume dividend payments as an economic recovery in the Netherlands had helped a stronger-than-expected bounce in net profit. Amsterdam-based ABN said net profit rose to 393 million euros ($460.48 million ) in the second quarter, as coronavirus restrictions...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong bourse operator profit rises 26%

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Stock Exchange operator posted a 26% rise in first-half profit on Wednesday, as trading volume rose after a string of listings on the bourse by large Chinese companies. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) first-half profit reached HK$6.61 billion ($849.39...

Comments / 0

Community Policy