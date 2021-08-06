Cancel
Italy committed to face-to-face teaching for new school year

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government is committed to beginning the new school year in September with face-to-face teaching, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told journalists during a briefing on Friday.

On Thursday the government ruled that teachers must have proof of immunity from COVID-19 before entering the classroom, and also made the so-called Green Pass mandatory for travellers on trains, planes, ships and inter-city coaches.

