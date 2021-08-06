Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

GOP fears grow over Herschel Walker as party leaders seek other candidates in Georgia Senate race

By Itoro Umontuen
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDR3K_0bJcqD4q00

Republicans from Georgia to Washington, DC, are searching for a viable candidate to mount a Senate bid in the Peach State next year, fearing that former President Donald Trump’s choice, football great Herschel Walker, would implode if he ran and could cost the GOP a winnable seat.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested to allies that former Georgia senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler should take another look at running again, according to three sources familiar with the matter, after their narrow losses in January flipped the Senate to Democratic control.

McConnell, who has privately expressed his deep concerns with Walker’s potential candidacy, met this summer with Loeffler and Perdue. He is also meeting this week with another potential candidate — former Trump national security official Latham Saddler — according to a source familiar with the situation. The source said that McConnell is likely to meet with other candidates as well.

A recent report in the Associated Press detailing Walker’s past, including that he threatened violence against his ex-wife, has only increased fears in GOP circles that his unvetted past would be devastating in a high-stakes election, where control of the Senate is at stake. The AP also found that Walker has greatly exaggerated how much revenue his company — Renaissance Man Food Services — earns and how many people it employs.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a top McConnell ally, seemed skeptical about a Walker candidacy.

“All I know is what I read in the paper,” Cornyn said Wednesday. “I want to win that race, and so I want the best nominee. I don’t know whether he’s it.”

Walker, a Georgia native who currently lives in Texas, has yet to say whether he will run. But Trump’s public pining for his old friend has been enough to freeze some potential candidates from entering the field, even as there are growing alarms about the former Georgia Bulldog running back’s prospective candidacy.

Eric Tanenblatt, a veteran Georgia Republican operative, told CNN that while “there’s a lot of excitement among some in the base” about Walker, there’s also “a lot of unknowns” about the political newcomer.

“I think in the last couple of weeks, there have been some things reported in the media that have caused people to take pause,” Tanenblatt said.

Three prominent Georgia consultants — Nick Ayers, Austin Chambers and Paul Bennecke — engaged in informal talks with Walker this summer, according to multiple GOP sources. But all three declined to work on his Senate campaign. Ayers told CNN he’s spoken to several current or potential Senate candidates on a merely advisory basis.

“I’ve spoken to all of them and given them all advice,” said Ayers, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence. Ayers added that while he “hit it off” with Walker, he made it clear he would not be working for any Senate candidates.

While Walker is a Georgia football icon, the AP report and lack of a political operation have not inspired confidence across much of the party. Three Republican candidates — Georgia agriculture commissioner Gary Black, construction firm owner Kelvin King, and Saddler — have already announced their campaigns.

When asked if he would drop out of the race if Walker jumps in, Saddler told CNN on Wednesday: “It doesn’t matter who wants to get into this race. It will have zero effect on our campaign and our strategy.”

But Randy Evans, a Georgia lawyer and former ambassador to Luxembourg in the Trump administration, said there’s no reason for Walker to jump into the Senate race now, unless the latest reports start to damage the potential candidate’s standing in the state. If Walker’s poll numbers remain steady, Evans said he didn’t see why Walker would make a move before Labor Day.

“I think he’s about to get tested,” said Evans.

Trump has known Walker since at least 1984, when the then-owner of the United States Football League’s New Jersey Generals gave his star running back a contract extension. Trump’s allies hope that long friendship could go a long way in helping unify the party after the former President blasted GOP officials like Gov. Brian Kemp for accepting his loss in Georgia last year. In December, Walker tweeted a video supporting Trump’s effort to overturn his loss. Trump responded, “Herschel is speaking the truth!”

Some Trump allies are standing firmly behind Walker, saying that having a celebrity, conservative African-American would amount to an ideal candidate against Warnock, a progressive Democrat and one of three Black senators.

“He’s not the first person to struggle,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has spoken to Walker about a potential run, told CNN last week. “I’m told he spent the last couple days at a military base helping people through PTSD problems. He’s made that sort of his life’s work.”

Asked if he thought he’d still run, the South Carolina Republican said: “I’d be surprised if he didn’t.”

A Walker aide did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdoLv_0bJcqD4q00

Recruiting the former senators

Some Republicans are wondering whether one of the two former Georgia senators, Perdue and Loeffler, would reconsider a campaign. Loeffler, whom Warnock defeated by 2 points in January, would likely run for the seat again if Walker doesn’t, according to a person familiar with her thinking.

After meeting with McConnell in June, Loeffler told CNN, “I haven’t ruled it out.”

Perdue, however, ruled out the prospect in February, a week after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

Many Georgia Republican strategists privately say they would prefer Perdue, who lost his reelection bid to Democrat Jon Ossoff by about a point in January, to run.

At a dinner for Republican donors in Washington last month, Perdue indicated he had nothing to say about whether he would launch another Senate campaign.

The donors responded to Perdue’s non-announcement with some light-hearted booing, according to two people familiar with the dinner, which was organized by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and attended by McConnell and NRSC chairman and Florida Sen. Rick Scott.

Scott has said he’s neutral in Senate primaries with no GOP incumbents. When asked if he were concerned by Walker in any way, Scott said, “I mean, he’s not in the race.”

“I’ve talked to him,” Scott added. “I tell everybody the same thing. If you’re going to get in, you have to be ready to do everything. … You got to go raise money, you got to go to debates, you got to do all these things.”

Walker biding his time

Walker recently told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he would make an announcement “on my timetable.” But some Georgia Republicans want Walker to make a decision — now — in order to give himself or the other candidates the time to build the strongest possible campaign against Warnock, who already has a $10.5-million war chest.

“If Herschel Walker is committed to the Republican Party, he needs to get out and announce he’s running, or he needs to announce he’s not, and let the other candidates be given a chance to get support from others that may be holding back, waiting on him,” said Tanenblatt.

Some Senate candidates have impressed Republicans in the state, particularly Saddler, a 38 year-old banking executive and veteran Navy SEAL, who raised more than $1.4 million in the second quarter of the year, more than Black and King combined.

In an interview with CNN, Saddler said that Georgians “miss the America First policy agenda.” He said two of the top things he hears on the campaign trail is a struggle to find workers and a lack of confidence in elections. Saddler said he supports a Fulton County audit and would not say whether Trump or Joe Biden won the 2020 election despite multiple recounts showing Biden’s 11,779-vote victory in the state.

“I’m still waiting to see what is surfacing from these audits and investigations on that front,” said Saddler. “Once all the information is out there, I look forward to sharing my opinion on it.”

Saddler declined to confirm he’d meet with McConnell this week, but acknowledged he would be in Washington for “a number of meetings.” The GOP leader also declined to comment about his views on the Georgia race.

Other Republicans are watching Walker closely.

Rep. Buddy Carter, a Georgia Republican who has previously said he would run for the Senate seat if Walker passes on a bid, dismissed the AP report about the Heisman Trophy-winner’s past.

“Herschel is fine. I think Herschel is going to run, and I know he’s going to win,” Carter said. “I don’t think there’s anything new [that] came out that hasn’t already been out there. Herschel is a strong person.”

At least one candidate, Commissioner Black, is taking Walker head-on.

Black, who has won statewide races since 2010, questioned whether Walker would actually run in a digital ad released Monday. The ad opens with a clip from a cryptic June video Walker posted on social media that shows him revving the engine of a car with a Georgia license plate. Walker, who retired from the Dallas Cowboys in 1997, currently lives in Texas.

In the US Capitol on Wednesday, Warnock was bullish about his chances next year.

“I think once I have an opponent from the other side, I’ll be prepared to defeat whoever they put up,” Warnock told CNN.

As for the damaging reports about Walker’s past, Warnock said: “I haven’t seen it.”

Comments / 0

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ayers
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Randy Evans
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kelly Loeffler
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Gop Senate#Gop#Republicans#Democratic#The Associated Press#Ap#Georgia Bulldog#Cnn#African American#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

Voter Fraud? Herschel Walker’s Wife Reportedly Cast 2020 Election Vote in Georgia Despite Living in Texas

A new report is raising questions about the legality of the vote cast by the wife of former NFL star Herschel Walker during the 2020 election. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Tuesday that Walker’s spouse, Julie Blanchard, cast a 2020 absentee ballot that was registered in Georgia while she and her husband lived in Texas on Election Day. The couple own a house in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, and according to election records obtained by AJC, Blanchard put that address on the ballot she sent from the house she and Walker have in Westlake, Texas.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden beats Trump again — this time in the Senate

President Biden defeated former President Trump once again on Tuesday, this time on infrastructure. Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Those Republican members shrugged off a barrage of statements from Trump in the days...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans learned to stop worrying about a Biden victory and love the infrastructure bill

What happened Tuesday in the Senate might seem like nothing short of a political miracle: Nineteen Republican senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined with Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, advancing President Biden’s top domestic priority. But those Republicans said there was nothing mystical about it. The vote...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

The ominous reason why Republican opposition to Biden's infrastructure spending crumbled

With surprising haste for the U.S. Senate, the Democratic majority passed a $3.5 trillion blueprint for a budget reconciliation bill in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just after passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. And Democrats could not be more excited, as the blueprint covers a whole host of long-standing priorities, from fighting climate change to creating universal prekindergarten. The blueprint was largely written by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who released a statement calling it "the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor since FDR and the New Deal of the 1930s."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The 19 GOP senators who voted for the $1T infrastructure bill

Nineteen Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), voted with all Democrats on Tuesday to pass a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill still needs to pass the House, but gives President Biden a big win. Several GOP senators, led by Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), negotiated the deal, helping it pick up Republican support.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Biden’s centrist strategy makes sense: It can prevent Trump’s return

At the beginning of 2020, when Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, it appeared that the Democratic Party might be veering to the left. At the beginning of 2021, when Republican leaders in both the House and Senate said former president Donald Trump bore responsibility for the assault on the Capitol, it appeared that the Republican Party might be returning to the center.
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

Walker leads in latest Senate poll

Former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker has yet to declare his intentions to seek the US Senate seat now held by Republican Raphael Warnock, but Walker is still the preferred choice of Republicans in a new poll. Walker leads state Ag Commissioner Gary Black and other announced candidates in a GOP primary race that will be settled in May of next year.
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy