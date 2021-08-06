Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

AP PHOTOS: Olympians proudly display their national flags

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bJcq4DY00

In some of their most emotional moments, Olympic athletes display their national pride.

Medal winners are often handed the flags of their countries as they celebrate their wins. Some wrap themselves in them and weep. Others drape them over their heads or hold them behind their backs as they take victory laps.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands wrapped her country’s flag around her and laid down on the track as she celebrated her gold medal in the women’s 5000 meters. Hours earlier, she had picked herself up from a scary fall on the final lap of her 1500-meter heat to not only finish that race, but win it as well.

Hanna Mills and Eilidh McIntyre celebrated their sailing gold medal by taking Britain’s flag into the water with them. Kevin Mayer of France and Valarie Allman of the United States jumped for joy with their flags behind them as they celebrated winning silver in the decathlon and gold in the discus throw, respectively.

New Zealand’s Risi Pouri-Lane and Michaela Blyde hugged, wrapped in their national flag, as they celebrated their gold medals in women’s rugby sevens in an empty stadium.

And the gold medalists from the Russian Olympic Committee's sabre fencing team celebrated gold by leaping behind a flag featuring the Olympic rings. Russia's flag is banned due to doping issues.

These Associated Press photos capture the athletes as they celebrate their wins, flags in tow.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

365K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valarie Allman
Person
Kevin Mayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Flags#Olympians#Fencing#Doping#Ap#These Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
New Zealand
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Tennissemoball.com

AP PHOTOS: Tears of victory, defeat for Tokyo Olympians

An equestrian hugging his horse. A surfer slumped over his board. A judoka raising her fists in jubilation while her opponent, prone on the mat, buries her face in her hands. The Tokyo Olympics have focused attention on athletes' mental health as never before, whether it is Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka struggling to live up to the hopes of her home country or American gymnast Simone Biles saying she wasn't in the right "headspace" to compete.
EntertainmentSeattle Times

AP PHOTOS: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories

TOKYO (AP) — Olympians don’t reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. China’s Chen Meng has a passion for table tennis that propeled her to a gold medal in women’s singles. She wears it on her sleeve — well, actually, around her neck, with a necklace featuring interlocked gold paddles.
Entertainmentswiowanewssource.com

AP PHOTOS: Medal worthy Olympians, caught in motion

TOKYO (AP) — A lifetime of work, and it can go in a blur. On the track, in the air, underwater, from the mound — Olympians are built for moving fast. In the briefest flash, much can be revealed. Slow the shutter speed just a tick and see the focus-amid-chaos...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Charlotte Dujardin ‘proud’ to be Britain’s most decorated female Olympian

Charlotte Dujardin admitted to a “surreal” feeling after becoming Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian with six medals. While her nine-year reign as Olympic individual dressage champion ended at Tokyo Equestrian Park, a bronze medal saw her break the British record of five Olympic medals she jointly held with rower Dame Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kitty Godfree.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Olympic hair that's a cut above

Whether a lock for the podium or a fringe competitor, Olympians in all disciplines came to Tokyo coiffed to contend. Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka debuted bright red box braids as she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony. Similar styles in varoius colors have been popular around the Games — neon pink for sprinter Amya Clarke of Saint Kitts and Nevis; blue, red and white for French judo fighter Romane Dicko.
Public HealthTrumann Democrat

AP PHOTOS: No avoiding pandemic reminders at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — Like any other Olympics, the Tokyo Games created its share of indelible moments — runners lunging across the finish line, swimmers reaching for the wall, athletes standing on podiums with medals around their necks. The most lasting images from the 2020 Games — held in 2021, of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy