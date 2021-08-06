UNF President David Szymanski transitions to CEO of MedNexus initiative

(The story above is from a previous, unrelated report)

The University of North Florida’s Board of Trustees convened a special meeting Thursday, where an important institutional announcement was made.

The trustees announced UNF President David Szymanski will be transitioning from his role as President of UNF and leader of the UNF MedNexus initiative to assuming the position of CEO and Executive Director of UNF MedNexus full time, effective September 17.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as President of UNF for the past three plus years, and I am extremely proud of all our accomplishments, including the successful launch of the UNF MedNexus initiative,” said Szymanski.

During his tenure, which began in May 2018, Szymanski has led UNF to a multitude of significant accomplishments. During his presidency, UNF has been recognized as a nationally ranked public university by U.S. News and World Report for the first time in its nearly 50-year history.

“We are tremendously grateful for President Szymanski’s leadership,” said UNF Board of Trustees Chair Kevin Hyde.

UNF MedNexus is building a new nurse training and healthcare simulation center at FSCJ Deerwood, as well as expanding a state-of-the-art medical technology innovation lab on UNF’s campus. The medical technology lab houses specialized equipment, including a suite of Shimadzu molecular analyzers, which will be used by research hospitals in the state to develop hyper early diagnostics for diseases such as cancers and neurological disorders.

The medical technology lab will also include a suite of 3D biomedical printers to facilitate student experiential learning and research with healthcare partners across the region.

UNF Board of Trustees will meet to consider an interim president later this month. Details on the search process for UNF’s next president will be announced soon.

Learn more at www.unf.edu .