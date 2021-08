All three podium finishers ran the fastest races of their lives tonight in the 100m final in Tokyo. Italy’s Marcell Jacobs, who was not on anybody’s radar going into the Games, took the win with another PB and European record, in 9.80. Fred Kerley of Team USA ran 9.84 for silver, with Andre De Grasse once again rounding out the podium, as he did in both Rio in 2016 and Doha in 2019, in a clutch personal best of 9.89 seconds, after a very slow start out of the blocks. This was De Grasse’s fourth Olympic medal.