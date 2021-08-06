Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issues closing order to Heng Feng Food Services in Lexington
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued a closing order to Heng Feng Food Services, Inc., in Lexington, Missouri. The order was issued to the operators of the food warehouse after recent visits by DHSS inspectors identified ongoing pest control issues. Heng Feng Food Services, Inc. is a distributor of food supplies in Missouri and nationally.www.kttn.com
