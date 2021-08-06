Cancel
Lexington, MO

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issues closing order to Heng Feng Food Services in Lexington

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued a closing order to Heng Feng Food Services, Inc., in Lexington, Missouri. The order was issued to the operators of the food warehouse after recent visits by DHSS inspectors identified ongoing pest control issues. Heng Feng Food Services, Inc. is a distributor of food supplies in Missouri and nationally.

