Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

List: Your Pet’s Astrological Sign

By Ryan Logan
wcsx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest veterinarian group in the country sent out an email the other day . . . on what your pet’s zodiac sign says about their personality. VCA has the most animal hospitals in the country, and sends out a lot of emails with helpful tips for cat and dog owners. But is this helpful, or just dumb?

wcsx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrological Sign#Vca#Aquarius#Capricorn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Lifestyleastrology.com

August Astrology Forecast: After the Storm Comes the Rainbow

We have arrived at one of the most decisive months of the year! Like every month, your August astrology forecast has all the aspects to create awareness around. We begin the month with the sun and Mercury in Leo activating the Saturn-Uranus square, the defining aspect of 2021. As the sun clashes first with Saturn on August 2 and then with Uranus on August 6, the entire first week of the month has an air of nervousness mixed with excitement. By now, it’s pretty clear which structures of our lives are up for review and perhaps even caught up in the crosshairs of this year’s push-and-pull between change and convention.
LifestyleSHAPE

Your August 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

For many, August feels like summer's final act — those last few glowy, sunshine-laden, sweat-inducing weeks before students head back to class and Labor Day arrives. Technically, the summer season goes until the Fall Equinox on September 22; however, the shift to prioritizing preparation and organization over Leo-loved play and pleasure begins to take hold when Virgo season kicks in on August 22.
LifestyleElite Daily

Friday The 13th Could Be Dark And Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs

I don’t know about you, but sometimes, the universe totally and unequivocally freaks me out. I hear about a foreboding transit in astrology and I start planning my defenses. Sometimes, I’ll even postpone a vacation just because I realized it’ll take place during Mercury retrograde. It might sound ridiculous, but it gives me a sense of control knowing what type of energy I should avoid. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst Friday the 13th 2021 — Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces — you might want to start rescheduling things.
LifestylePosted by
HelloGiggles

An Astrologer Breaks Down Aquarius' Romantic Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign

When it comes to love, Aquarius needs someone who will love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally. This air sign is rebellious and independent by nature, so they don't like to be held down by the rules or expectations of others and would prefer to march to the beat of their own drum. "With this sign, perhaps more than any other, their partners must love them as they are or peacefully walk on," says HelloGiggles' resident astrologer, Lisa Stardust.
LifestylePosted by
Glamour

Weekly Horoscope: August 8 to August 14, 2021

Set your intentions and be decisive this week rather than just waiting around for a call back. Change up your script in life, love, and career. Experiment with scenarios and choose the one that lights you up the most. Now, enter stage left and walk your talk. Follow up daily this week to build momentum. Read on to discover what's in store for your sign during the week of August 8 through August 14, 2021.
keysweekly.com

BARSTOOL ASTROLOGY: CHIRON HAS STATIONED ITSELF RETROGRADE

Good news: We have the lion’s share of Leo season ahead of us. Troubling update: We need the promised distraction of pageantry, Polaroid nudes and one-night stands to weather the storm now that Chiron has stationed itself retrograde. Chiron, named for the mythical centaur healer who suffered from an incurable...
LifestyleElite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Is A Bit Of An Astrological Roller Coaster

Get ready, because you’re in for a week filled with astrological ups and downs. You might feel the burn immediately, because on Aug. 2, the sun in Leo will oppose Saturn — planet of limitations and restriction — which could definitely put a damper on things. Right now, the sun wants everyone to party all through the night, but Saturn is more like the cranky neighbor who keeps asking you to turn the music down. This stand-off between both planets could leave you feeling strained, as though everything is harder than it needs to be. But don’t worry, your August 2, 2021 weekly horoscope is just getting interesting.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

Your Horoscope: Aug. 11

Today’s Birthday (08/11/21) Love and partnership blossom this year. Strategize and coordinate for shared growth. Prioritize health and vitality. Social reconnection lights up the summer, before professional changes require autumn adaptation. Romance and passion inspire winter creativity leading to springtime career breakthroughs. Together you’re unbeatable. To get the advantage, check...
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 8/12/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Thoughts turn to the future and you wonder if you're ever going to get what you want. The answer's yes. But let yourself want it first. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Today's excuse pushes credibility to the limits. Then again there's been a lot planetary craziness lately and truth can be stranger than fiction.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For Friday, 8/13/2021: Virgos Should Invest Carefully, Positive Day For Capricorn, Says Christopher Renstrom

Aries – There is a chance you’ll meet someone new and extend your social network. Those who want a roof over their heads will be able to secure a mortgage. To stay in shape, it’s recommended that you switch up your workout routine. If anything is forced upon you, you’ll need to think it out. It’s not the greatest moment to bring up anything personal with your employer, as you’re more likely to get a no.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s Mercury In Virgo

Mercury will enter the sign of Virgo beginning on August 11th and stay there until August 30th. This will be a quick Mercury transit before our next Mercury Retrograde in the sign of Libra. Thankfully, Mercury will not make any aspects to Saturn, but it will have a trine to Uranus on August 20th, and it can be a couple of days filled with surprises collectively. Mercury is exalted in Virgo, meaning that we can appreciate and experience a lot of great moments here, filled with inspiration and focus. In this sign, Mercury likes to analyze, to create quality thoughts, and to perfect. We can use this time to really concentrate on our projects and either redo or edit them accordingly. Prepare now because Mercury in Libra will be Retrograde in Libra beginning in late September of this year.
LifestyleThought Catalog

Why Each Zodiac Sign Might Want To Stay Single For Now

You should stay single in order to focus on your career. There are so many exciting things right around the corner and you don’t want to put too much on your plate. You should stay single in order to focus on healing. You’re not entirely over your last heartbreak and you need to make peace with the past.
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning July 30, 2021. Leo poet Renée Ashley articulates a perspective I recommend you adopt. She writes, “I’m drawn to what flutters nebulously at the edges, at the corner of my eye—just outside my certain sight. I want to share in what I am routinely denied, or only suspect exists. I long for a glimpse of what is beginning to occur.” With her thoughts as inspiration, I advise you to be hungry for what you don’t know and haven’t perceived. Expand your curiosity so that it becomes wildly insatiable in its quest to uncover budding questions and raw truths at the peripheries of your awareness.
Lifestylepurewow.com

The 3 Most Confident Zodiac Signs (& 2 That Could Use an Ego Boost)

What gives some of us the confidence to be so, well, confident? Humans are social animals, and with that, we’ve always had a tendency to compare ourselves to others. But especially now as we’re knee-deep in everyone else’s highlight reel 24/7, it’s gotten hard to discern who’s really loving life, who’s just faking it until they make it and whether it matters either way. It’s easy to lose faith in ourselves when we’re caught up in a cycle of compare and despair. But for some of us, it really is that easy to trust our own process and to shout our accomplishments from the rooftops. Some of us are just born self-assured. Of course, as with everything, who’s all ego and who occasionally needs a little extra push might have to do with our zodiac sign. Here’s our ranking of the three most confident astrological signs along with two that could definitely use an ego boost.
LifestyleMindBodyGreen

This Week's Astrology Forecast Is An Extrovert's Dream

With Leo Season in full swing, it's been easy to get swept up in the moment, enjoying spontaneous diversions and pursuing only what sparks your passion. Here's how this week could shake things up, according to the AstroTwins. Pull over for a pit stop to make sure you haven't strayed...
MakeupIn Style

Which Lipstick Aligns With Your Astrological Element?

In honor of National Lipstick Day, we want to help you find the right lipstick color to match your persona. We'll do this by figuring out which astrological element (fire, earth, air, or water) you align with. This is a form of color magic or casting. By knowing what you...
Weight Lossfoxsanantonio.com

Tips to detect the early signs of cancer in your pets

While unfortunately there isn’t a catch all diagnostic that detects cancer, there are SOME things we can do as veterinarians and pet owners to help detect cancer early on. First, any lump or bump that persists, changes rapidly , or bothers the patient should be evaluated. Wounds that fail to heal or that have abnormal odors or discharge can be indicative of cancer.
PetsKATU.com

Keeping Your Pets Cool!

The author of "Conversations with Animals", Dr. Ava Frick showed ways to keep your pet cool this summer. Click here for more information about Dr. Ava.
Petskpic

5 common signs you need to cut your pet's nails

Cutting your pet's nails is likely one of your most dreaded chores, with all the squirming, whining, and fear of hurting your beloved animal. No matter how much you want to avoid the chore, it needs to be done to maintain your pet's health and comfort. Nails that are too long can put your pet at risk of infection, splayed or deformed paws, poor traction, and tendon damage.
PetsMLive.com

See Chewy’s top toy picks for your pet

Chewy has everything you need to pamper, feed, and please your pets. Shop their vast selection of toys, food, and supplies. Chewy’s top new picks, monthly favorites, and discounted gifts are sure to hold your next pet purchase. Home to more that 2,000 brands and over 45,000 items, Chewy is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy