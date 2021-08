UK-based BNPL provider Zilch has acquired commercial lender NepFin and announced its expansion plans for the US. NepFin is a venture-backed commercial lending fintech that provides debt funding to help entrepreneurs and investors grow small and medium-sized businesses in the US. The acquisition of NepFin, of which financial details have not been disclosed, will help Zilch realise its plans to scale its US team. Zilch was able to make the purchase thanks to its latest extension of its USD 110 million Series B funding round.