Fort Myers, FL

Double vehicle versus pedestrian accidents

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
Two vehicle versus pedestrian incidents leaves one man dead.

The man was crossing Cleveland Avenue and was hit by a Mercedes traveling in the southbound lanes. The person driving the car stayed on the scene. However, immediately following the accident, a truck driver who came to help the deceased man was hit by a "maroon vehicle," according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The second incident was deemed a hit and run as the vehicle fled the scene.

The truck driver did not suffer major injuries.

#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident#Mercedes
