Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macomb County, MI

Prosecutors: Suspect lived with dead girlfriend for months in Clinton Township

By Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJEcN_0bJcoayB00

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 37-year-old suburban Detroit man who lived with his girlfriend’s mutilated corpse for more than seven months has been charged in her slaying, prosecutors said Thursday.

Matthew Lewinski is jailed on first-degree murder, disinterment and mutilation of a body, and concealing the death of an individual charges, the Macomb County prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens identified the victim as Jerri Winters and said Lewinski was arraigned Friday in Clinton Township District Court.

The woman’s body was discovered in the basement of the home in Clinton Township last week. Prosecutors said she was killed at the house in December and that her body had been moved to the basement. They did not explain how she was killed, or how they know when she died and that her body had been moved.

The prosecutor’s office also said large portions of flesh appeared to have been removed from her back, but did not elaborate.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from an attorney representing Lewinski.

Comments / 0

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Mount Clemens, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Clinton, MI
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Macomb County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy