Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Microsoft is integrating Spotify into a new Windows 11 focus feature

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is planning to integrate Spotify into a new Windows 11 feature. Panos Panay, Microsoft’s head of Windows and devices, teased the Focus Sessions Windows 11 feature on Twitter this week, and it appears to be a new way to focus on tasks and work. Focus Sessions includes Spotify integration, allowing you to create a focus timer to work through tasks while listening to playlist of music from Spotify.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Panos Panay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Apps#Streaming Music#Focus Sessions#The Pomodoro Technique#Focussessions#Groove Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
InternetTechRepublic

How to clean up your Gmail inbox with this mass delete trick

Is your Gmail inbox filled to overflowing with emails you've already read? Want to mass delete them? Jack Wallen shows you how. I tend to collect email like some might collect Star Wars action figures. OK, that's not a perfect analogy because mostly I collect email because I think I might need it later, but never do. That generally equates to me having way too many emails sitting in my inbox, most of which I've read and don't need anymore.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy phones will be first to get this new camera upgrade

Samsung is about to enjoy the benefits of upgraded camera hardware, one that should help protect your camera without a loss in overall quality. The makers of the super-strong Gorilla Glass have announced two new kinds of glass with DX and DX+ technology: glass designed for covering camera lenses, and boosting the overall quality of your snaps. And future Samsung phones will be the first to use the glass.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

What Happens If I Don’t Upgrade to Windows 11?

With Windows 11 just around the corner and Windows 10 support ending in 2025, you might be wondering what will happen to your PC if you don’t upgrade. We explore the possibilities. Do I Have to Upgrade to Windows 11?. Even though Windows 11 is coming this fall, Microsoft says...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete these apps! Scanner, messaging and keyboard downloads are hiding malware

Having your phone infected with malware is no laughing matter. Unfortunately, several mobile applications have just been discovered that harbor the dangerous Joker malware. The name might sound familiar to you. Not because it is the villain in superhero flicks, but because we have written about the malware’s destruction before. It is one of the most prominent attacks that criminals use on victims.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The best phones under $300 - updated July 2021

Cheap phones have been getting better lately, decreasing the need to spend a thousand or more dollars on a decent smartphone. To have a cheap phone no longer comes with big trade-offs. That's because phone brands have been competing in the entry-level segment as hard as they do with flagships, and everyone wants to make the phone with the best value ever.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Two exciting new iPhone 13 features just leaked

As part of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that we can expect to see some nice changes to the iPhone 13 display this coming September. Gurman’s revelations about Apple’s next-gen iPhone aren’t entirely new, but they do corroborate previous rumors we’ve seen in recent months. Specifically, Gurman writes that Apple’s iPhone 13 display will be far better than anything we’ve seen before. Aside from a “new display for better battery life,” Gurman points to the inclusion of a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Gurman also confirms the potential for an always-on display, a rumor that first surfaced...
Internetknowtechie.com

How to turn off Google’s location tracking

In today’s age of internet advertising, we people have become the products. Many major platforms and websites, like Facebook and Google, thrive off of utilizing our data. They build profiles of individuals by tracking their movements, both physical and on the internet, and sell them to advertisers so they can better target their ads.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Apple responds to growing alarm over iPhone photo scanning feature

Apple has responded to growing alarm over its new iPhone scanning feature from privacy experts and competitors.Last week, the company announced that it would be rolling out new tools that would be able to look through the files on a users’ phone and check whether they included child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.Apple said that the feature had been designed with privacy in mind and that the actual analysis happens on a person’s iPhone rather than on Apple’s systems. The company will only be able to see photos if they are found to be similar enough to an existing...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Apple’s 2021 iPhones will reportedly have a video portrait mode

Apple’s upcoming flagship iPhones, likely to be called the iPhone 13 line, will be able to automatically blur the backgrounds of footage as part of a new video portrait mode, according to a new report from Bloomberg. This “Cinematic Video” feature is said to be one of three major new camera features coming to this year’s iPhones. The other two are support for ProRes video recording, and new editing options for photographs.
Softwaregamingideology.com

Microsoft’s new Windows 10 update is causing a nightmare for some PC owners

Microsoft has released its latest update for Windows 10 which brings a number of security fixes and bugs. While it’s always recommended that you make sure your computer is running the latest version of the software — in this case the Windows 10 July security update — you may want to wait a few more days to fix the latest issues hidden in this patch. are.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

Apple drops its lawsuit against maker of iPhone emulation software

Corellium’s software allows users to run virtual iPhones on a computer browser, giving them deep access to iOS without the need for a physical device. In addition to accusing Corellium of infringing on its copyright, Apple said the company was selling its product indiscriminately, thereby compromising the platform’s security. However,...
Cell PhonesBBC

Z Fold 3: Samsung aims to take folding phones mainstream

Samsung has said it is aiming to take foldable smartphones "mainstream" with the launch of its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3. Typically costing more than £1,000, foldable smartphones have remained a niche product, despite initial hype. Samsung said it had lowered the cost and improved durability to appeal...
ElectronicsThe Verge

TCL announces new 6-series and 5-series TVs that come with Google TV instead of Roku

TCL has long been the flag bearer of Roku TVs. The company’s 6-series is one of the best-performing sets you can buy for under $1,000. It features a fantastic picture with the help of Mini LED backlighting — TCL beat Samsung and LG to implementing that technology — and quantum dot HDR color. The 5-series and 4-series Roku TVs are no slouches either in their respective pricing tiers.
Computersxda-developers

How to install Windows 11 in a VM to try out the new features

The Windows 11 announcement was very exciting for Windows fans, as Microsoft is finally bringing a breath of fresh air to Windows. Many of us are eager to try out the new features and design changes in the new OS, but there’s some risk involved. Windows 11 is only available for Insiders right now, and that means it can be unstable. Because of that, replacing Windows 10 isn’t a good idea if you’re worried about losing your data. You can still try Windows 11 using a virtual machine (VM), though.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Samsung details new smartwatch chip ahead of Galaxy Watch 4 launch

Samsung has announced the Exynos W920, a new processor designed for smartwatches and other wearables. The company says it’s the world’s first wearable-specific chip to be built on a 5nm process, helping improve performance and efficiency. The Exynos 920 has two Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G68 GPU. (For context, Qualcomm’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy