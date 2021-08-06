Microsoft is integrating Spotify into a new Windows 11 focus feature

Apple has responded to growing alarm over its new iPhone scanning feature from privacy experts and competitors.Last week, the company announced that it would be rolling out new tools that would be able to look through the files on a users’ phone and check whether they included child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.Apple said that the feature had been designed with privacy in mind and that the actual analysis happens on a person’s iPhone rather than on Apple’s systems. The company will only be able to see photos if they are found to be similar enough to an existing...