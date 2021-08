ENS - Free Report) reported mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 4, 2021). Its earnings surpassed estimates by 4.17%, while sales lagged the same by 0.03%. The company’s earnings in the fiscal first quarter were $1.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20. The quarterly earnings grew 35.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 92 cents per share on sales improvement, partially offset by an increase in costs and expenses.