‘South Park’ creators sign $900M deal for 6 more seasons and 14 movies

Comedy Central has renewed South Park for Seasons 27, 28, 29 and 30 that should stretch the Trey Parker and Matt Stone animated series through 2027, when it'll mark its 30th anniversary. Additionally, Paramount+ has ordered 14 more South Park movies. The first two films will premiere on the streaming service later this year. “Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of MTV Entertainment and CCO of Adult Animation at Paramount+, in a statement. “Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+.” Parker and Stone added, in their own statement: “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years. When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, (they) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.” ALSO: Trey Parker and Matt Stone's new deal with ViacomCBS is worth $900 million.