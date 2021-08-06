Cancel
‘South Park’ creators sign $900M deal for 6 more seasons and 14 movies

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have signed a massive new $900 million multi-year deal with ViacomCBS. South Park was renewed for Season 30 on Comedy Central, with Parker and Stone set to produce 14 movies based on the franchise for Paramount+. The first two films will premiere by the end of the year, ahead of the show’s 25th anniversary in 2022.

Primetimer

South Park to hit Season 30 with a four-season renewal — while making 14 more movies

Comedy Central has renewed South Park for Seasons 27, 28, 29 and 30 that should stretch the Trey Parker and Matt Stone animated series through 2027, when it'll mark its 30th anniversary. Additionally, Paramount+ has ordered 14 more South Park movies. The first two films will premiere on the streaming service later this year. “Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of MTV Entertainment and CCO of Adult Animation at Paramount+, in a statement. “Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+.” Parker and Stone added, in their own statement: “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years. When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, (they) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.” ALSO: Trey Parker and Matt Stone's new deal with ViacomCBS is worth $900 million.
MoviesSacramento Bee

Trey Parker, Matt Stone sign $900 million deal ensuring 14 ‘South Park’ movies

Even Brian Boitano doesn’t have a mega deal like the one Trey Parker and Matt Stone just inked. The “South Park” creators and ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Studios have agreed to extend the animated show on Comedy Central through 2027 — or 30 seasons — and to produce 14 “South Park” made-for-streaming movies to run on subscription service Paramount+, according to a Thursday release.
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

ViacomCBS Will Pay South Park Creators Almost $1 Billion for 14 New Movies

It seems safe to say at this point that we will never, ever be free of South Park. The groundbreaking Comedy Central animated series, which first premiered way back in 1997, had its moment of cultural relevance in the early 2000s but has lingered far past the point of making any kind of modern impact. That hasn’t stopped creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone from making truly ungodly amounts of money off the continuation of the franchise, however, and this deal puts all previous ones to shame: MTV Entertainment Studios and parent company ViacomCBS (owners of Comedy Central) have signed Parker and Stone to a new deal that runs through 2027, paying them $900 million for both five more seasons of South Park and an astounding 14 South Park movies to stream on Paramount+.
TV & VideosWTRF

South Park inks new deal; 14 original made movies to stream

(WTRF)- MTV Entertainment Studios announced today a new and expansive deal with co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone which includes extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable’s longest-running scripted series – 2022 marks the franchise’s 25th – through their 30th season in 2027. This new and...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘South Park’ Renewed Through Season 30 as Paramount+ Orders 14 Movies

South Park is extending its stay with Comedy Central as the network renews the animated comedy through Season 30. Signing an expansive deal MTV Entertainment Studios, South Park‘s co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have also been tapped to make 14 original made-for-streaming movies featuring the show’s beloved characters. The renewal extends South Park‘s run through 2027 and will make it cable’s longest-running scripted series.
MarketRealist

South Park Settles $900M Movie Deal With ViacomCBS, Stock Responds

In 1999, fans of vulgar cartoons were graced with the movie South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, which went on to earn the Guinness Book of World Records spot for the most swearing in an animated movie (399 swear words, 128 offensive gestures, and 221 acts of violence, to be exact). Now, South Park creators have struck a deal for at least 14 films through ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC).
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind the $935M ‘South Park’ Deal: How Trey Parker, Matt Stone Keep Cashing In

If prolific producers Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy and Greg Berlanti are worth a combined $900 million via their overall deals, how did Trey Parker and Matt Stone — who oversee one show, South Park, score $900 million-plus on their own? The answer to that can be traced back to the duo’s 2007 deal with Comedy Central. At that time, Parker and Stone — along with their longtime attorney, Kevin Morris — negotiated an ad-sharing deal with the Viacom-owned cable network that gave the Colorado natives a 50-50 split with Comedy Central on all digital revenue. At the time, “digital rights”...
