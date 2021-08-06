Morning Notes

Karen Hughes has a map of Fauquier County’s Black history in her head. As she drives around the mostly rural Virginia county where she grew up, she offers a tour of that history, the result of diligent research, lived experience, and curiosity. She points to the sites of one-room segregated schoolhouses, creeks where Black churchgoers were baptized, corner stores where she ate ice cream, roads where Black family homes clustered together, the plantations where white people kept Black people in human bondage, and the places she avoided when driving home from work out of fear of the Ku Klux Klan. She’s captivated by the stories of the landscape where her family has lived for at least eight generations.