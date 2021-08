Bypassing an initial visit to a new-car dealer, Kia will let shoppers in select markets get to know two of its models at home. Kia says it will launch at-home test drive programs designed to last about an hour on the Carnival minivan and the Niro EV electric car. For now, Kia is scheduling appointments online through early October for evaluations, including a detailed walk-around with a product specialist briefed on the ins and outs of each model, followed by a test drive on roads selected by the shopper.