Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Man Shot At Crown Fried Chicken In West Oak Lane

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0zwZ_0bJcmNlG00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fight inside a restaurant ended in gunfire. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at Crown Fried Chicken on the 1900 block of West Chelten Avenue in West Oak Lane.

Police say a 44-year-old man was shot twice in the hand.

He’s in stable condition.

Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the incident and are hoping to make an arrest soon.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 0

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Police#Crown Fried Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Killed, 4 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Banana’s 876 Bar & Lounge In Olney, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives were on the scene gathering evidence outside Banana’s 876 Bar & Lounge. Police say a man was shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four other men were also struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man was shot once in the arm and once in the leg and is currently listed in critical condition. Two other men — a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old — suffered gunshot wounds and are currently in stable condition, according to police. Another victim is also in stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened at 2:45 a.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of West Seybert Street. One man is in critical condition. The other two victims are in stable condition. Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gun violence. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Delaware County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Rasheed Robinson, Accused Of Killing Man While 2 Young Kids Were In Home

DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Police need your help to find a man accused of shooting a man nine times inside a Delaware County home Sunday afternoon with a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old home when it happened. The man police are searching for is a convicted felon with a violent past and while the crime happened in Darby Borough, Rasheed Robinson could be hiding out as far away as Northeast Philly. “It’s urgent to get him off the street. He knows what he did,” Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe said. Police say Robinson is armed and dangerous. He’s accused of gunning down...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Arrested For Setting Fire At John’s Roast Pork, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man has been arrested for setting a fire at a popular cheesesteak joint early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a fire at John’s Roast Pork in South Philly at 3 a.m. Fire crews arrived on scene and extinguished a pile of newspapers on fire. Police say they received information that an individual matching the suspect’s description was seen at Front and South Streets. The man was arrested and is facing arson charges and other related offenses. The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Teenager Shot In Fairhill; Shooting Also Knocked Out Power In Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a teenager injured. It happened around midnight Wednesday on the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue in Fairhill. Police say they learned of the shooting after the injured teen showed up at the hospital. They say a bullet also struck a transformer, causing a temporary power outage in the neighborhood. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Victim Shot In Head In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Haverford Avenue in the Haddington section. Police say one of the victims was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. A woman was also shot in the ankle. They were both taken to the hospital. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Being Shot 17 Times In Harrowgate, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man is dead after being shot nearly 20 times in Harrowgate Tuesday evening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of East Glenwood Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The department says the victim was shot 17 times throughout the body. The man died at the hospital less than an hour later. The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Eye Along Kelly Drive, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is recovering after he was shot in the eye along Kelly Drive. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive. The victim apparently told police the shooter got into his car and opened fire. There’s no word on a motive and no word on arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Grandmother Charged After Son Assaults 2-Month-Old In Montgomery County: Prosecutor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Florida woman faces charges in Montgomery County after prosecutors say she failed to protect her 2-month-old grandson from her son, who was charged with allegedly trying to kill the child. Michelle Rohloff, 63, of West Palm Beach, Fla., is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. The charges relate to her son, Daniel Rohloff, and the severe beating of his 2-month-old. The initial incident happened on July 27 when investigators with Upper Merion Township and Montgomery County responded to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The original call was for a...
Cumberland County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Prosecutors To Give Update On May Fatal Mass Shooting In Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors are expected to make an announcement about the ongoing investigation into a fatal mass shooting in Cumberland County that happened in May. Fourteen people were shot in Fairfield Township near the site of a birthday party. Three people died. Authorities have arrested three people on weapons-related charges in the wake of the shooting. You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly beginning at 2:30 p.m. What: Press Conference to provide Investigation Update regarding Mass Shooting incident Who: Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and NJSP Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Noble When: Thursday, Aug. 12 Time: 2:30 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
Burlington County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Valuable Bird Worth $2,500 Stolen In Burlington County, Police Say

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Burlington County are investigating an unusual theft. Police are looking for the person who stole a Sunset Lorikeet worth $2,500. The bird was taken from Bird Paradise in Burlington City on Monday. According to police, a man stole the bird, then hopped into a green Nissan Altima with a woman. If you’ve seen them or the bird, alert the police.  
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Cavanaugh’s River Deck Fires Security Staff Involved In Fight That Left Man Badly Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cavanaugh’s River Deck in Old City tells CBS3 they have fired security staff involved in a fight that left a man badly injured. The family of Enrique Vargas Jr. says security staffers beat him on Saturday as they were clearing everyone out for the night. The family shared video of the incident with Eyewitness News Monday night, saying they’ve struggled to get answers from management at Cavanaugh’s about what happened and what’s next for those responsible. “Now my brother is sitting in the hospital with brain damage,” said Rolando Pratts, the victim’s brother. “You can see one of the security guards stomping on my brother’s head and then they chase his friend down the block.” Cavanaugh’s tells CBS3 the fired staffers broke their strict rules and protocol, and they are retraining their staff. Police are investigating.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Mother On Life Support, Young Son In Critical Condition After North Philadelphia Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in a North Philadelphia hit-and-run that left a mother and her young son critically injured. A mother of two is currently on life support and her 3-year-old son is in critical condition after what was supposed to be a leisurely walk to visit a friend and the nail salon. In an area with little to no surveillance, Rebecca Malave and her son, Armani Negron, were run over by at least one vehicle. “If you hit somebody with your vehicle you didn’t necessarily commit a crime. However, once you make that decision to leave...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Shot Outside Of 7-Eleven On Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot outside of the 7-Eleven on the campus of Drexel University. Drexel Police responded to the convenience store on 34th Street and Lancaster Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a man shot once. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Center City Residents Upset After Barrage Of Bullets Sends 3 Young Men To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barrage of bullets in Philadelphia’s Washington Square West neighborhood sent three young people to the hospital. Police say a 19-year-old man and two 20-year-old men were all struck by gunfire. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Over 60 evidence markers lined 13th Street, between Pine and Lombard Streets. Several cars were also hit by flying bullets. The people injured in the shooting are expected to be OK. But neighbors say they’re upset after having to look at bullet holes in cars and homes. “I was lying in bed and I heard, ‘boom, boom, boom’ and it was...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Dashaun Young, SEPTA Security Guard Caught On Video Punching Customer, Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former SEPTA guard caught on surveillance video punching a customer is now facing aggravated assault charges. Police arrested Dashaun Young on Monday. Eyewitness News first showed you the surveillance video last month. Police say Young knocked a man to the ground and then repeatedly punched him at the Arrott Transportation Center. At the time, a SEPTA spokesperson said there was some sort of argument that turned physical. “It appears the two were in a verbal disagreement of some type for a couple minutes before it became physical. And then the video shows that the security guard struck the man and the man fell to the ground,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said. Young worked as a private security guard for Allied Universal and we’re told he’s been fired from his job.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Woman Killed In Overturned Vehicle Crash After Fatally Hitting Pedestrian Along Route 130 In Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia woman was identified as the woman who died after her vehicle was overturned in South Jersey Monday morning. Police say 39-year-old Yanina Barnet, of Philadelphia, was found deceased on the 1900 block of Route 130 South in Cinnaminson just after 2:30 a.m. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle she was driving. The vehicle she was driving struck and killed a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Route 130 South before striking multiple objects and overturning the vehicle, which resulted in her death. The pedestrian’s identity has not been released at this time. Commuter Alert: Deadly crash involving a vehicle and tractor trailer on RT-130 in #CinnaminsonTwp. All lanes are CLOSED SB between Taylors Rd and Industrial Hwy for further investigation. Detours are in place. Watch @CBSPhilly for more details on that incident. pic.twitter.com/nzqg1uwXTy — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 9, 2021 Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Anti-Violence Press Conference, Rally To Be Held In Philadelphia’s Nicetown Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia community is gathering to support peace in the streets as gun violence continues to plague city streets. The press conference will be in the city’s Nicetown section and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philly. What: Anti-violence press conference and rally in Nicetown Who: Nicetown Community Development Corporation, Honorable Cindy Bass, Philadelphia Police Department & Town Watch When: Thursday, Aug. 12 Time: 11 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming devices through CBSN Philly. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 
Chester County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Khadija Davis Arrested By Willistown Township Police, Faces Multiple Charges For Shooting Victim

Willistown Township, Pa. (CBS) — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Willistown Township Police have charged Khadija Davis, 27, of Wayne, for shooting a 33-year-old victim living with Davis’ ex-girlfriend.   Davis has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, false identification to law enforcement, and related offenses for unlawfully entering a home and shooting the victim three times with a child present. Police said Davis shot herself in the foot as the ex-girlfriend tried to gain control of the firearm. Upon arrest, Davis gave a false name and birthdate to the police.  She is held on $500,000 cash bail at Chester County Prison.  “The defendant’s complete disregard for the lives of two adults and a child is incomprehensible,” District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “My office will vigorously pursue the charges against the defendant in an attempt to bring justice to the victims. Thank you to Willistown Police for bringing a safe resolution to a dangerous situation.”  “The defendant endangered the lives of three people in a residential area,” Willistown Police Chief Robert Klinger said. “My officers quickly took control of the situation before more lives were put at risk. We will investigate this incident to the fullest.” 
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man ‘In Hospital With Brain Damage’ After Being Beaten By Cavanaugh’s River Deck Security, Family Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family is demanding justice after they say their loved one was beaten outside a bar in Old City by members of the security staff. The family of 26-year-old Enrique Vargas Jr. says he is badly injured after the alleged assault at Cavanaugh’s River Deck on Saturday. The family shared video of the incident with Eyewitness News Monday night, saying they’ve struggled to get answers from management at Cavanaugh’s about what happened and what’s next for those responsible. “Now my brother is sitting in the hospital with brain damage,” said Rolando Pratts, the victim’s brother. A violent bar brawl left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy