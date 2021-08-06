Man Shot At Crown Fried Chicken In West Oak Lane

Willistown Township, Pa. (CBS) — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Willistown Township Police have charged Khadija Davis, 27, of Wayne, for shooting a 33-year-old victim living with Davis’ ex-girlfriend.
Davis has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, false identification to law enforcement, and related offenses for unlawfully entering a home and shooting the victim three times with a child present.
Police said Davis shot herself in the foot as the ex-girlfriend tried to gain control of the firearm.
Upon arrest, Davis gave a false name and birthdate to the police.
She is held on $500,000 cash bail at Chester County Prison.
“The defendant’s complete disregard for the lives of two adults and a child is incomprehensible,” District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “My office will vigorously pursue the charges against the defendant in an attempt to bring justice to the victims. Thank you to Willistown Police for bringing a safe resolution to a dangerous situation.”
“The defendant endangered the lives of three people in a residential area,” Willistown Police Chief Robert Klinger said. “My officers quickly took control of the situation before more lives were put at risk. We will investigate this incident to the fullest.”
