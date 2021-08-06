Man Shot At Crown Fried Chicken In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fight inside a restaurant ended in gunfire. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at Crown Fried Chicken on the 1900 block of West Chelten Avenue in West Oak Lane.

Police say a 44-year-old man was shot twice in the hand.

He’s in stable condition.

Investigators say surveillance cameras recorded the incident and are hoping to make an arrest soon.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .