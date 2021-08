I really enjoy coffee table books. So much so that I wrote two! Having design books out around our home for when the need of inspiration strikes but also double as decor is so special! On slow weekend mornings flipping through gorgeous books with a cup of coffee is such a nice way to start the day. My definition of a coffee table book is any aesthetically pleasing book that you can open up to any page and instantly be inspired! I recently added a few books to my collection and I though this would be a great time to share some of my favorites in hopes that if you ever decide to pick one up yourself that you too are inspired.