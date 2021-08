A couple weeks after getting the rights to exclusively broadcast the Arizona Bowl, it appears that Barstool might be going after Major League Baseball. It’s being reported that Barstool and MLB are in talks for the site to stream games. It’s still early in the process as the New York Post said that they were told it was a 50-50 chance this actually happens. It’s also unknown if this would be an exclusive deal as the only real concrete details is that this would be a midweek block of games and it would have a gambling element, as MLB would align with Barstool’s sportsbook.