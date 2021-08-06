Affinity apps free update adds massive performance boost
The development team at Serif have released a new free update this week for their Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher applications available on Mac, Windows PC and iPad devices, making some tasks up to 10 times quicker. The free 1.10 update includes a wealth of tweaks and enhancements at the “heart of the software” enabling you to do more, faster, whatever platform you may be running the applications on.www.geeky-gadgets.com
