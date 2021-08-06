Cancel
Affinity apps free update adds massive performance boost

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The development team at Serif have released a new free update this week for their Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher applications available on Mac, Windows PC and iPad devices, making some tasks up to 10 times quicker. The free 1.10 update includes a wealth of tweaks and enhancements at the “heart of the software” enabling you to do more, faster, whatever platform you may be running the applications on.

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

#Apps#Affinity Publisher#Affinity Designer#Technology News
GeekyGadgets

Holo Clock unique 3D printed ring clock

Holo Clock is a unique clock created using a little 3D printing and Arduino hardware and coding by Instructables user “saulemmetquinn”. The clock uses rings to tell the time and was recently as a runner-up in the Instructables Arduino Contest. The clerk uses an Arduino Uno microcontroller together with a stepper motor which it controls to keep a precise time measurement, the 3D printed components were created in OnShape over the course of a month and everything is available including full instructions for you to build your very own via the Instructables website.
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck will not boost performance while docked

You may think Valve's Steam Deck looks awfully like a Nintendo Switch, but they're actually very disparate designs in a number of ways. Case in point, we've recently learned from Valve that the Steam Deck will not perform differently when docked, unlike the Switch. Instead, Valve prioritises the system for how it expects it to be used most: on the go.
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft end of support for OneDrive sync app on macOS September 10th

Apple Mac users using the OneDrive sync app on macOS 10.12 and macOS 10.13 should know that Microsoft has announced the end of support for the OneDrive sync app on certain macOS operating systems. Announcing that on September 10th 2021 Microsoft will end support for the OneDrive sync app on macOS Sierra 10.12 and macOS High Sierra 10.13. Microsoft is ending support so that they can focus their resources on “new technologies and supported operating systems“.
GeekyGadgets

Honor X20 5G specifications revealed

The new Honor X20 5G smartphone will be made official later this week along with the new Honor Magic 3 smartphone. Now it looks like we have some specifications on the new Honor X20 5G as they were recently listed on the company’s official store in China. The handset will...
GeekyGadgets

Visual Studio Code Java update brings new Java testing experience and more

Developers, coders and hobbyists that use the excellent Visual Studio Code application to code may be interested to know that Microsoft has rolled out a new Visual Studio Code Java update. The Java extensions within VSC are among the first to adopt the new Testing API from Visual Studio Code, with Microsoft making significant improvements to the Java testing experience with the recent release of Visual Studio Code 1.59 as well as the Java Test Runner extension, included in the Java Extension pack.
HP announces Chromebase All-in-One Desktop with a rotating display

HP today announced a new All-in-One Desktop running Chrome OS. The new HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop comes with a unique design and a 21.5-inch FHD rotating touch display. The display can tilt upwards 20 degrees, and rotate 90 degrees from landscape to portrait mode. This device is powered by Intel Core processors with up to 256 GB SSD storage and up to 16 GB DRAM.

