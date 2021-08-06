Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China Moly to spend $2.5 bln to double copper, cobalt output at Congo mine

By Tom Daly
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Aug 6 (Reuters) - China Molybdenum Co (603993.SS) said on Friday it would spend $2.51 billion to roughly double production of copper and cobalt at its giant Tenke Fungurume mine (TFM) in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The bumper investment comes as prices for both metals have jumped in 2021 as demand rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

China Moly said in a filing that the $2.5 billion investment - which will go toward building three ore production lines - would boost average annual copper output at the mine by 200,000 tonnes and increase cobalt output by 17,000 tonnes.

"The project is expected to be completed and put into production in 2023," it said, adding the end-products would be copper cathodes and cobalt hydroxide.

China Moly has an 80% stake in Tenke Fungurume, one of the world's largest copper-cobalt deposits. The mine produced around 182,600 tonnes of copper and 15,400 tonnes of cobalt in 2020.

Output is forecast to be higher this year, while China Moly said last month it had started trial production on a separate TFM expansion project that will add 88,500 tonnes of copper cathodes and 7,280 tonnes of cobalt annually.

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note on Friday the latest expansion could help China Moly forge closer ties with new energy companies in China, the world's top consumer of copper and battery metal cobalt.

"Due to legacy contracts, the vast majority of cobalt output from TFM is sold to Europe, but output from the newly announced project today can probably be sold to Chinese battery/battery material companies directly," they added.

China Moly acquired a 56% stake in TFM from U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N)in 2016 before raising its holding in 2019.

It said would finance the $2.5 billion investment with its own funds and through bank loans.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Molybdenum#Congo#Copper#Ss#Daiwa Capital Markets#Tfm#Chinese#Freeport Mcmoran Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
Industrymining.com

Codelco miners vote to strike as copper disruption threats mount

Workers at the Andina mine in central Chile rejected owner Codelco’s wage offer, opting instead to begin a strike that may further tighten global copper supplies. About 82% of members of the two main unions at Andina voted to walk off the job, snubbing a proposal delivered by the state-owned company during mediated talks.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US renewable diesel production faces headwinds from high feedstock costs

The growing popularity of repurposing or building renewable diesel facilities by US refiners and others seems to have hit a roadblock, as growing demand for feedstock is pressuring supply and price. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. CVR Energy has decided, for the time...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's July power consumption up 12.8% on year

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China’s electricity consumption in July rose 12.8% from a year earlier, bringing total power use over the first seven months up by 15.6%, buoyed by robust industrial activity and strong demand from households amid extreme hot weather. July electricity use amounted to 775.8 billion kilowatt...
Energy Industry104.1 WIKY

Kenyan oxygen maker to double production as COVID-19 fuels demand

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s oxygen production firm Hewatele is doubling production this year to keep up with surging demand from hospitals that are treating critically ill COVID-19 patients, the company said. Demand for the commodity has more than doubled to 880 tonnes from 410 tonnes before the pandemic, the ministry...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Japan steelmakers set for sharp profit recovery as global demand surges

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese steelmakers are on track for a V-shaped annual profit recovery from the pandemic-induced slump, as solid global demand boosts prices while higher prices of iron ore and coking coal drive hefty inventory appraisal gains. Japan’s second-biggest steelmaker, JFE Holdings, on Thursday nearly doubled its...
EconomyBusiness Insider

India Industrial Output Logs Double-Digit Growth

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production logged a double-digit growth in June due the low base of comparison, official data revealed on Thursday. Industrial production grew 13.6 percent on a yearly basis in June, but much slower than the revised 28.6 percent expansion posted in May. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 13.5 percent.
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price down on signs of economic slowdown in China

Iron ore prices fell on Thursday on concerns over steel output controls in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $162.96 a tonne, down 1.8% from Wednesday’s closing. The most-traded iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime...
Industrykitco.com

Copper falls as supply worries at Escondida mine ease

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday as worries about supply disruptions at the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida, eased after a deal reduced risk of a labour strike. BHP Group Ltd and the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile said they had reached a tentative...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper recoils on Chile mine deal to avert strike

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices retreated on Wednesday, weighed down by dwindling chances of a strike at the world’s biggest copper mine. Losses were modest, however, after U.S. lawmakers approved a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill and the dollar weakened. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong bourse operator profit rises 26%

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Stock Exchange operator posted a 26% rise in first-half profit on Wednesday, as trading volume rose after a string of listings on the bourse by large Chinese companies. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) first-half profit reached HK$6.61 billion ($849.39...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China vehicle sales fall 12% in July -industry association

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China fell 11.9% in July from the corresponding month a year earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday. Overall sales in the world’s biggest auto market stood at 1.86 million vehicles in July, showed data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Energy Industrymining.com

Chile’s $2.5 billion Dominga copper-iron project approved by regulators

A regional Chilean environmental commission on Wednesday approved Andes Iron’s $2.5 billion Dominga project, giving the green light to the proposed copper and iron mine after years of wrangling in the country’s courts. The commission had previously rejected the proposal, but in April, an local environmental court breathed new life...
Energy Industrymining.com

Indonesia suspends coal exports from 34 mining companies

Indonesia has suspended coal exports from 34 coal mining companies it said failed to meet domestic market obligations between January and July this year, CNBC Indonesia reported on Monday, citing a government document. Indonesia requires coal miners to sell 25% of their production to the domestic market, mainly to state...
Industrymining.com

Talks at world’s top copper mine are heading for a tense finale

A months-long wage negotiation at the world’s biggest copper mine is heading into a tense finale over the coming days. The main union at Chile’s Escondida is calling on workers to be ready to strike amid limited progress in mediated talks. But owner BHP Group said it had made substantial improvements and vowed to continue its practice of not sweetening offers during strikes.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Chile supply concerns help copper bounce

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Copper bounced on Tuesday as worries about supplies from top producer Chile gathered pace, while concerns about Chinese demand and a firmer dollar tempered optimism for higher prices. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.7% at $9,428 a tonne at 1607 GMT....
Industrykitco.com

Chile's mining industry sees 2-3 years of high copper prices - exec

SANTIAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chilean miners expect copper prices to stay high for two to three years but remain wary of labeling the boom a "supercycle" like what happened a decade ago, a senior executive said on Tuesday. The price of copper soared to record highs this year on expectations of global economic recovery and fast-rising demand after a year of stagnation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy