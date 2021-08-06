Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Premium Textural Chocolate Bars

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese new Ferrero Rocher chocolate bars are set to hit store shelves later this year and offer consumers with a textural experience that calls to mind several of the brand's most popular products. The bars come in White, Milk and Dark 55% varieties, which are each paired with Hazelnut, Original and Hazelnut fillings, respectively. This helps to achieve the textural experience of some of the brand's recognizable treats and offer a new format that is easy to enjoy out of the house.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Chocolate Bars#Dark Chocolate#White Chocolate#Food Drink#White Milk And Dark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsClick10.com

Starbucks discontinues fan favorite fall drink this year

Although it’s still technically summer, Starbucks is notoriously known for starting the fall season early (ahem, August), and this year seems to be no different. Taste of Home reports that the Starbucks fall menu for 2021 has leaked online, and if that is true, there’s a lot for fans to be happy about.
Recipesthefullhelping.com

Carrot Raisin Breakfast Cookies

These soft, chewy vegan breakfast cookies are studded with grated carrots, plump raisins, and rolled oats. They’re wholesome, filling, and delicious! They’re also freezer friendly and can be made ahead for breakfasts on-the-go. I’ve always loved the idea of a breakfast cookie. A freshly baked cookie, full of ingredients that...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

Say Cheese! With A Delicious Meal And Artisan Cheese At This Charming Pennsylvania Restaurant

Cheese lovers have it pretty good in Pennsylvania. From cheese-centric shops to restaurants that dish up some of the best mac and cheese anywhere, Pennsylvania always delivers when it comes to cheese. This charming Pennsylvania restaurant, in fact, boasts a scrumptious menu of dishes and a generous assortment of artisan cheeses. If you want more […] The post Say Cheese! With A Delicious Meal And Artisan Cheese At This Charming Pennsylvania Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
Recipesbackpacker.com

Scrambled Brownies Are the Easiest Backcountry Dessert

We’re sharing this sweet recipe for free to give you a taste of what our members get. Hungry for more? Sign up for Outside+, Outside’s membership program. Members get access to Backpacker’s entire archive, plus perks like print subscriptions, event invites, online classes, and more. Baked goods are a conundrum...
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Caramel Apple Dip

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Caramel Apple Dip is a 10-minute, no bake recipe made with cream cheese, caramel, toffee bits, white chocolate chips, and Cool Whip. This homemade dessert dip is perfect for apples, crackers, pretzels or your favorite fruit, and it’s so easy to make!
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Chocolate Caramel Cookies

The secret to these surprisingly simple chocolate caramel cookies? Store-bought soft caramels! Just wrap one of the caramels in each ball of double-chocolate dough, top it off with flaky sea salt and bake until the cookies are warm, gooey and absolutely irresistible. The crisp, chocolatey exterior gives way to a sticky-sweet center, while the pinch of salt on top provides the perfect balance.
RecipesConfectionary News

Ferrero Rocher launches chocolate bar version in UK

Ferrero Rocher is set to launch its first ever range of premium chocolate bars in the UK later this month. With three flavours to pick from, consumers can choose either white chocolate, milk chocolate or dark chocolate with 55% cocoa content. The Italian confectionery giant said it has taken three...
Food & DrinksSimply Recipes

Chocolate Ganache

Chocolate ganache is the sultry vixen of frostings. It’s so rich and luxurious you would think it takes loads of time to prepare, but it doesn’t. Ganache takes only a few minutes of hands-on time and only three ingredients. It’s not only tasty, but also versatile and so simple to make.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Richly Salted Chocolate Desserts

The See's Candies Dark Salted Caramels have been introduced by the candy brand to provide consumers with a new take on the flavor profile to provide them with a truly decadent sweet and salty taste experience. The chocolates are achieved with a mix of brown sugar caramel along with dark...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Vegan-Friendly Hot Chocolates

Nomad Chocolate, a specialty chocolate company based in Sydney, Australia, has released a gourmet, vegan drinking chocolate called 'Hot Chocolate West Africa 45% Dark.' In addition to being available online, the company has partnered with Australian supermarket chain Woolworths to distribute this one-of-a-kind hot chocolate at 149 stores throughout the country.
Recipesthewatchdogonline.com

College Cooking: Chocolate Madeleines

Summer is not the best season for baking. But sometimes you’re still craving a light-on-the-stomach baked good. Madeleines are an airy dessert similar in taste to a miniature cake. In 1755, madeleines were said to have been named after the French king’s father-in-law’s cook, Madeleine Paulmier. Other versions of this...
RecipesLawrence County Record

Chocolate Upside-Down Cake

Heat the butter and water until the butter is melted. Stir in the brown sugar and mix well. Pour into a well greased 9x13 baking dish. Sprinkle with the coconut, chocolate chips, pecans, and marshmallows - in that order. Prepare the cake mix according to the package directions. Carefully pour...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Internationally Inspired Chocolate Products

The Ritter Sport 'Taste the World' range is being launched by the brand into convenience stores to offer consumers a number of options to try out when looking for something distinctly different when it comes to chocolate treats. The product range includes the Marhaba with yogurt, honey and hazelnuts, the...
Recipesbakeorbreak.com

Double Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

Double Chocolate Zucchini Brownies are so amazingly rich, moist, and fudgy!. I know this blog is all about baking, but I do cook as well. And I very often have some extra zucchini in the kitchen. When that happens, then it’s time to do some baking with zucchini. And I...
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Ferrero’s Rocher Brand Moves Into Chocolate Bar Market

Ferrero is taking its Rocher brand into the UK chocolate tablets segment for the first time. Rolling out from 9 August, Ferrero Rocher chocolate bars will be available in all major grocery retailers, followed by the convenience channel in October. Offering the “iconic taste” of Ferrero Rocher, the new range...
Food & Drinkspurelykaylie.com

No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars

This post may contain affiliate links. Read the affiliate disclosure here. No-bake chocolate peanut butter protein bars are one of the best high protein snacks! They are vegan, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and can easily be made keto or paleo. These homemade protein bars are made with healthy ingredients like peanut butter, almond flour, and real maple syrup. Enjoy them as a midday snack or post workout dessert. They’re easy to make and ready in just 10 minutes!
Food & Drinkscelebratingsweets.com

Chocolate Malt

Get ready to feel like you’ve been transported to an old fashioned ice cream shop. Every sip of this sweet and creamy chocolate malt is filled with nostalgic flavors. With only four ingredients and one step, you are minutes way from whipping up a chocolate malt any time you choose.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chocolate Brunch Waffles Recipe

Who says no to good waffles? Indeed, the sweet aroma of waffles makes anyone excited to get up for breakfast. Today, we’re combining it with chocolate to make the best chocolate waffles! These chocolate waffles are crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside, chocolatey, and not overly sweet. Certainly, you can make our chocolate waffles recipe and serve them any time of the day — breakfast, brunch, or dinner — with fresh fruits and vanilla ice cream for a delightful meal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy