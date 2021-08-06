Premium Textural Chocolate Bars
These new Ferrero Rocher chocolate bars are set to hit store shelves later this year and offer consumers with a textural experience that calls to mind several of the brand's most popular products. The bars come in White, Milk and Dark 55% varieties, which are each paired with Hazelnut, Original and Hazelnut fillings, respectively. This helps to achieve the textural experience of some of the brand's recognizable treats and offer a new format that is easy to enjoy out of the house.
