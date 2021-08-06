Cancel
Saugerties, NY

Saugerties Village officials dedicate village beach to two longtime swim instructors

By Brian Hubert
hudsonvalleyone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaugerties Village officials dedicated the village beach to two longtime swim instructors — June Jasienowski, who was on hand for the ceremony and the late Ann Bogert. Members of both families and friends of the two families joined Village Mayor Bill Murphy last Friday as he unveiled a large new sign for the beach that notes the beach is dedicated to Bogert and Jasienowski. Members of both families spoke, along with John Spears, a longtime Saugerties High School history teacher who spent more than 13 summers working as a lifeguard at the beach.

