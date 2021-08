The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has sent home two Belarus coaches accused of cutting short an athlete’s games.Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were stripped of their accreditation and asked to leave the Olympic village in Tokyo, the IOC said in a statement on Friday.Last week the pair were embroiled in a row with one of their own sprinters.Krystsina Tsimanouskaya alleges the two men attempted to force her to return home following her criticism of sporting issues. She arrived in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday evening after she refused her coaches’ alleged instruction to return to her...