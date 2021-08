A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is asking a judge to sentence him to probation. A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol says he is a registered Democrat who wasn't a supporter of former President Donald Trump and found himself at the scene as an “accidental tourist.” Prosecutors counter that he appeared to be proud of his actions that day.