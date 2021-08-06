Digital asset platform Zipmex connects with Visa

KreditBee, one of India’s leading digital lending platforms, today entered into the card segment with the launch of ‘KreditBee Card’. The card provides the unserved and underserved banking customers, a quick and secured access to short-term liquidity with multiple repayment options, eliminating the need to avail a separate loan. KreditBee has partnered with RuPay and RBL Bank for the launch of this product. KreditBee Card is a credit-line backed prepaid card for the end consumer, where the amount is loaded into the KreditBee card account once the user sends a purchase or drawdown request.