Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Climbing-Dominant Garnbret clinches first women's climbing gold for Slovenia

By Rozanna Latiff Sam Nussey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7SLO_0bJcXsDS00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sport Climbing - Women's Speed - Final - Aomi Urban Sports Park - Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland celebrates after competing Pool via REUTERS/Tsuyoshi Ueda

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Slovenian champion Janja Garnbret claimed the first gold medal in women's climbing on Friday, solidifying her dominance in the field, as the sport's debut appearance at the Olympic Games drew to a close.

Japan's Miho Nonaka claimed silver, while compatriot Akiyo Noguchi took home the bronze in her final appearance as a competitive climber.

Garnbret, widely favoured for gold ahead of the Games, was masterful throughout the competition, topping Wednesday's qualifier before crushing her rivals in the final to secure the victory.

The Slovenian, who has won multiple world championships in various climbing disciplines, said the Olympics was the hardest competition of her career.

"I felt like the whole pressure is on me, that the whole world just said that I will win a gold medal, but I knew that it's not like that," she told reporters.

"Anything can happen, because all the girls that are in the finals are just super strong, and you can't just say that we will win a gold medal. So it was definitely super hard, especially mentally hard."

The 22-year-old emerged fifth of eight finalists in the opening speed event - a head-to-head race up a 15m (49ft) wall - but took pole position after a first-rate display in the bouldering section.

The contest, where climbers use problem-solving skills to scale a series of obstacles, exposed the gap between Garnbret and the rest of the field, with the Slovenian alone managing to reach the top in two of the three bouldering challenges, while the others failed to solve even one.

She continued her fine form in the deciding lead section, reaching the 37th hold, the highest climb of the night.

The combined score, a multiplication of rankings across the three events, confirmed her finish atop of the podium.

Garnbret said she was looking forward to the Paris 2024 Games, when the competition will be split into two medal events: speed, and a combined boulder and lead contest.

'JAPANESE SUCCESS'

Japan's Nonaka and Noguchi put on consistent performances across all three sections to place second and third, as the host country became the first Asian nation other than China to win 50 medals during a single Games.

“It was really tough mentally and physically but I’m really happy to have won a medal with Akiyo,” Nonaka said.

The pair's performance also salvaged a disappointing showing for Japan in the men's final on Thursday when Tomoa Narasaki narrowly missed a podium finish after a thrilling final climb by eventual bronze medallist Jakob Schubert of Austria. read more

Noguchi's Olympic bronze medal also caps more than 15 years in professional climbing for the 32-year-old, who has won multiple bouldering World Cups and continued to rank highly in the discipline as she heads into retirement.

On Thursday, Spanish teenager Alberto Gines Lopez clinched the sport's first gold in the men's final, while silver went to Nathaniel Coleman of the United States.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Climbing#Lead Climbing#Olympics#Climbing Competition#Slovenian#Japanese#Asian#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsGamingToday

Olympics Day 12: Betting On Women’s Sport Climbing

Some days, there are events that lend themselves to safe picks on a bet slip. Day 12 will be one of those days. Women’s climbing has a clear favorite, and there isn’t a strong candidate for an upset. If bettors are putting their bet slip together and need a safe pick, then they should consider adding Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret to their bet slips. However, bettors who can afford to accept some risk could consider Garnbret’s two closest competitors. We’ll give bettors an idea of why women’s climbing fits into the risk-averse corner of their bet slips.
SportsClimbing

Janja Garnbret Wins Olympic Sport Climbing Gold

Janja Garnbret has won the first Olympic gold for women in sport climbing. And with that, the Olympics have now concluded, for both men and women. The women’s combined finals, ending just now with the lead portion, was the last event. We have our winners. At the bottom of the recap is a list of Sport Climbing’s first women medalists and the final combined results, followed by the Lead portion results.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Posted by
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Just Won More Olympic Gold Medals Than 78 Countries

Now that the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are officially in the books, here's an amazing stat: Olympic team members from Minnesota collectively won more medals than 78 other COUNTRIES. We're always proud of our Olympic team members who hail from here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? And...
WorldFrankfort Times

New Zealand beats France to clinch gold in women's rugby 7s

TOKYO (AP) — After five long years, Portia Woodman has finally been able to shake the mental image of herself in tears, standing under the goalposts. It was like grief for something lost, but it's been supplanted now by memories of happiness, hugs and, of course, a haka.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Slovenia's hopes of women's kayak medal dashed by missed gate

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Slovenia's hopes of a medal on Tuesday in the women's kayak slalom to add to yesterday's gold in the men's canoe were dashed after Eva Tercelj, the world No. 4, was eliminated in the semifinal with a 50-second penalty for missing a gate. "I thought...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Climbing-Slovenian Garnbret tops qualifier as Britain's Coxsey bows out

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Slovenian medal favourite Janja Garnbret advanced to the women's Olympic climbing final in first place, as Britain's Shauna Coxsey bade farewell to professional climbing after being eliminated in Wednesday's qualifier. In Friday's final, eight women will contend for a single gold medal in three events...
Sportswtaq.com

Olympics-Climbing-Garnbret is the name on everyone’s lips ahead of Games debut

TOKYO (Reuters) – For the world’s top competition climbers gathered in Tokyo ahead of the sport’s Olympic debut on Tuesday, there is one name on everyone’s lips — Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret. “When we’re talking about female competition of course there’s one big favourite that will be super exciting to watch...
SportsMetro International

Olympics-Climbing-Slovenian Garnbret tops qualifier as Britain’s Coxsey bows out

TOKYO (Reuters) -Slovenian medal favourite Janja Garnbret advanced to the women’s Olympic climbing final in first place, as Britain’s Shauna Coxsey bade farewell to professional climbing after being eliminated in Wednesday’s qualifier. In Friday’s final, eight women will contend for a single gold medal in three events – speed, a...
SportsSB Nation

This is Janja Garnbret, the 22-year-old climbing phenom

Janja Garnbret just doesn’t lose. It’s not in her climbing DNA. From the very first moment the Slovenian climber took to a wall she’s been dominant, leaving everyone else with only a vague hope of challenging her. Now, she’s heading to the Olympic games, and ready to win gold. Garnbret...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Climbing-All eyes on women's bouldering after men's headscratcher

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Route setters will be in the spotlight in the women's Olympic climbing final on Friday after problems in the bouldering round that progressed from straightforward to effectively impossible proved a major turning point in the mens' final. In bouldering, the second of three events in...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Alberto Gines Lopez wins first climbing gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app. Eighteen-year-old Spaniard Alberto Gines Lopez claimed the first men's combined sport climbing gold in Olympic history...

Comments / 0

Community Policy