Gloucester County, NJ

Crash on Route 42 leaves 1 dead in Gloucester Township, NJ

6abc Action News
 6 days ago

One person was killed in a crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 3:55 a.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of 42, by the exit of the Black Horse Pike (9B).

Police say the driver of a vehicle carrying three people lost control and struck a tree.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and extricated two people from the vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delays were expected around the crash site as police blocked lanes while they continued to investigate.

