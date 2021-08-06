Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois FOP opposes COVID vaccine mandate from Gov. Pritzker

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police says it is opposed to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for certain law enforcement officers.

Earlier this week, Governor JB Pritzker announced vaccinations would be required for all state employees who work in highly populated facilities. That includes officers in prisons operated by the Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice.

RELATED: Illinois school mask mandate from Gov. Pritzker meets some opposition

"We are not opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine, we are opposed to being forced to take it," said Scot Ward, president of FOP Corrections Lodge 263, whose members work for the Departments of Corrections and Juvenile Justice. "It is always dangerous when the state unilaterally decides to deny the Constitutional rights of targeted groups of citizens, such as our members who work in prisons and juvenile facilities. Even the detainees we supervise are not being forced to take these vaccinations."

