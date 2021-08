Currently, the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework is in the final stages of being negotiated as the pathway for halting and reversing the biodiversity crisis, the irretrievable loss of the variety of life on Earth. But it’s missing one set of landscapes in particular: agricultural and mixed landscapes. In addition to their role in meeting people’s needs, these managed landscapes are also crucial grounds for conserving and protecting species and their habitats, and their caretakers have a pivotal role to play in fostering this along.