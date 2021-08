"I do not regret my decision," President Joe Biden told reporters yesterday when asked about the U.S. finally withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. Some 3,000 U.S. troops were scheduled to leave the area on May 1, per Trump administration orders after negotiations with Taliban leaders. But in April, Biden inexplicably pushed the withdrawal date back to September 11, despite Taliban threats to increase violence if the troops stayed beyond May. Then, in July, he again moved the withdrawal deadline, now to August 31.