Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB roundup: Braves use 6-run 8th to sweep Cards

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

2021-08-06 09:27:55 GMT+00:00 - Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as the visiting Atlanta Braves scored six runs in the eighth inning to rally past the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 Thursday night and complete a three-game sweep.

The Braves cleared .500 for the first time this season and moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.

Atlanta finished the season 6-1 against the Cardinals and improved to 20-11 against the National League Central.

Braves starting pitcher Touki Toussaint allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Edgar Santana (1-0), the third Atlanta pitcher, earned the victory.

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4 (10)

Kris Bryant hit a run-scoring double in the 10th inning as visiting San Francisco rallied to beat Arizona.

The Giants trailed 4-0 going into the ninth before Bryant doubled and scored their first run of the game. San Francisco ended up tying the score before winning it in the 10th.

The comeback marked the first time San Francisco won a game in which it trailed by four runs going into the ninth inning since beating the Atlanta Braves 13-12 in 11 innings on April 18, 1993.

Tigers 8, Red Sox 1

Robbie Grossman's leadoff home run set the tone and Detroit starter Tarik Skubal tossed five scoreless innings to help host Detroit top Boston in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Victor Reyes (2-for-4) totaled three RBIs and Jonathan Schoop (2-for-5) drove in two for Detroit, which pounded out 13 hits to bounce back from a 4-1 loss Wednesday following its 4-2 series opening victory. Skubal (7-10) struck out four while allowing just five hits and walking one.

Detroit has won six of its last nine games and is 13-7 since the All-Star break.

Phillies 7, Nationals 6

Rhys Hoskins snapped a tie with a two-out, two-run double off Kyle Finnegan in the ninth inning to lift Philadelphia past host Washington, completing a four-game sweep.

J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run double with two outs in the ninth to tie the game at 5. Hoskins finished with three hits while Bryce Harper homered for the Phillies. Odubel Herrera added two hits for the Phillies, who won their fifth in a row.

The Phillies are just half a game behind the New York Mets in the National League East. Phillies starter Aaron Nola struggled through five innings as he allowed five hits and five runs. Nola struck out seven and walked three.

Marlins 4, Mets 2

Jorge Alfaro hit a tie-breaking single in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading host Miami to a win over New York.

Mets shortstop Javier Baez, acquired from the Chicago Cubs last week, went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts, stranding eight runners.

The Mets, who have a slim lead in the National League East, lost three of four games in the series against the last-place Marlins. Reliever Jeurys Familia (5-2) allowed three runs in the eighth to take the loss as the Mets continued a slump that dropped them to 21-27 in their past 48 games.

Rockies 6, Cubs 5

Trevor Story hit two home runs, Connor Joe and Sam Hilliard also went deep and Colorado beat Chicago in Denver.

The Rockies built an early lead by scoring single runs in the first four innings against starter Jake Arrieta. That included Story's solo homer in the first inning and Joe's third of the season, also a solo shot, in the second.

Chicago wiped that out with four runs in the fifth, but the Rockies came right back in their half of the fifth. Brendan Rodgers led off with a single and Story hit his second homer of the day and 15th of the season to put Colorado ahead for good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AxJH_0bJcERty00
Aug 5, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Angels 5, Rangers 0

Dylan Bundy threw 6 1/3 shutout innings in his best outing of the season, and Los Angeles beat Texas to take the final three games of the four-game series.

Bundy (2-8) gave up three hits, struck out six and walked two in his second start since being demoted to the bullpen for a month. He improved to 6-2 in his career against the Rangers with a 3.12 ERA.

Adam Eaton hit his first homer with the Angels, David Fletcher had two hits and Jose Iglesias added two RBIs for Los Angeles.

Reds 7, Pirates 4

Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez drilled three-run homers in a six-run second inning to power Cincinnati past visiting Pittsburgh in the opener of a four-game series.

Reds starter Sonny Gray (4-6) was the beneficiary of an early offensive surge as he pitched five innings to earn the win. He gave up four runs on six hits and two walks, striking out seven as the Reds moved seven games over .500 for the first time since 2014.

Pirates starter Wil Crowe (3-6) allowed seven runs -- three earned -- and eight hits over four innings.

Twins 5, Astros 3

Rookie right-hander Griffin Jax earned his first career win as a starter and Minnesota parlayed a four-run second inning into a road victory over Houston.

Jax (2-1) limited the Astros to one hit and just two baserunners through five shutout innings. Jax logged a career-high 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk.

Rob Refsnyder went 2-for-3 with two runs for Minnesota, and Andrelton Simmons drove in two. Yordan Alvarez hit his 21st home run, a two-run shot in the ninth, for Houston.

Yankees 5, Mariners 3

Joey Gallo hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting New York to a victory over Seattle in the opener of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Two-out singles by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton off Paul Sewald (6-3) put Gallo in position to deliver his biggest hit since being acquired from the Texas Rangers a week ago. It was Gallo's 26th homer of the season and it lifted the Yankees to their sixth win in seven games since adding him and Anthony Rizzo in a pair of deadline trades.

Kyle Seager and rookie Jarred Kelenic homered for Seattle, which fell to 3-4 on a 10-game road trip. Mitch Haniger also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly for the Mariners.

Royals 3, White Sox 2

Edward Olivares homered, Emmanuel Rivera provided a two-run double, and Kansas City held on for a win over host Chicago.

Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch (2-3) did not need any additional run support as he limited the White Sox to one run on four hits in five-plus innings. The highly touted rookie walked two and struck out seven for his third quality start in a row.

Jose Abreu homered for the White Sox and Eloy Jimenez contributed an RBI double. Chicago lost two out of three games in its series against Kansas City and finished its six-game homestand with a 3-3 record.

Blue Jays 3, Indians 0

Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer and drove in all three runs, right-hander Ross Stripling pitched six strong innings and Toronto won three in a row after dropping the opener of the four-game series with Cleveland.

The Blue Jays are 6-1 after returning to Rogers Centre for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Stripling (5-6) held Cleveland to three hits and a walk for his second consecutive win. He struck out six.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Finnegan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The St Louis Cardinals#The National League East#Diamondbacks 4 Lrb 10#Giants#The Atlanta Braves 13 12#Tigers 8#Red Sox#Phillies 7#The New York Mets#Marlins 4#The Chicago Cubs#Angels#Reds#Astros 3 Rookie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Debut dud: Braves thump newcomer Lester for five runs in the first, coast to 6-1 win over Cards

Jon Lester will need a fourth chance to make a good first impression. The lefty who bested the Cardinals twice in the 2013 World Series for Boston only to relocate to the north side of Chicago and herald the rise of a champion there, Lester felt his debut inning as a hometown starter in St. Louis speed up on him before it quickly, completely, irreparably came apart. The first Atlanta Braves of the game scored, and by the time Lester got his first out for his new team the Cardinals were well on their way to a 6-1 loss Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Braves walk past Cardinals 8-4 to complete series sweep

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Austin Riley homered and Ehire Adrianza drove in the go-ahead run with the first of four straight bases-loaded walks as the Atlanta Braves scored six times in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-4 victory Thursday night.
MLBSCNow

Florence's Bostick makes MLB debut in Mets' 6-3 loss to Braves

NEW YORK — Former West Florence and Post 1 standout Akeem Bostick made his Major League debut Thursday in the New York Mets’ 6-3 loss to Atlanta. Botick pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing no hits with one walk. Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MLB News: Braves Acquire a Pair of Outfielders

The Atlanta Braves announced on Friday that they have acquired outfielder Adam Duvall from the Miami Marlins in exchange for catcher Alex Jackson. The club also announced the acquiring of outfielder Eddie Rosario and cash considerations from Cleveland in exchange for infielder Pablo Sandoval. Duvall is no stranger to Atlanta,...
MLBMissourinet

Lester struggles in debut, Cards fall to Braves

Jon Lester struggled early in his debut start for the Cardinals, giving up five first inning runs in a 6-1 loss to the Braves at Busch Stadium. Lester dropped to 3-and-6. Yadier Molina drove in St. Louis’ lone run. The Cards have split their last six.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves 6, Cardinals 1

A day may come when the streak fails, when we forsake our one-game streaks and break all inability to win or lose two games in a row. This offense is as streaky as we’ve had in quite some time, and even so, I can’t remember a more extreme example of Hibernation Mode all year. Cardinals starter Jon Lester couldn’t get any of the first seven men out, yielding two walks, four singles, and a homer. It was 5-0 after the first and 6-0 after a Freddie Freeman solo shot in the second.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Rays nip Red Sox, claim three-game sweep

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run home run, Shane McClanahan worked six quality innings and the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Sunday night to complete a key three-game sweep at St. Petersburg, Fla. Manuel Margot added an RBI as the Rays expanded their newfound lead in the...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer shines in Dodgers debut

Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings in his Dodgers debut and Mookie Betts hit a pair of home runs to power Los Angeles to a 7-5 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Wednesday. Scherzer (9-4), who was acquired at Friday's trade deadline from the Washington Nationals, gave up two runs on five hits with one walk in his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season.
MLBdecaturradio.com

Cards Relievers Falter In Loss To Braves

Cardinals relievers couldn’t hold on to a lead in a 7-4 loss to the Braves at Busch Stadium. J.A. Happ allowed two-runs over five-frames in his debut start for St. Louis before handing it over to the bullpen with a 3-2 lead. Nolan Arenado supplied the offense early for the Cards with a three-run homer in the first. Giovanny Gallegos was tagged with the defeat for St. Louis, which has dropped three of four.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB: Reds and Cubs lose, Braves defeat Cardinals

The Cincinnati Reds lost the first of a two game Interleague series to the Minnesota Twins last night 7-5 at Great American Ballpark. Game two of the series is this afternoon with pregame at 11:05 this morning on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP. Elsewhere in the National League. Max...
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB roundup: Harper's home run helps Phillies over Nationals

Bryce Harper’s solo home run in the eighth inning against his former team was the difference in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 5-4 victory against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night in Washington. Harper hit a 430-foot home run to left-center off Javy Guerra, his 17th, for a 5-2 lead. The Phils...
MLBItem

Duvall, Soler home runs power Braves past Cards

ST. LOUIS - Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler homered, and Stephen Vogt drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly as the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Wednesday night. Dansby Swanson went 4 for 4 with three runs scored for the Braves, who moved...
MLBFanSided

Atlanta Braves: Two Turnarounds Have Solidified The Rotation

It is safe to say that as of late, the Atlanta Braves have been playing much better. Of course, the influx of talent at the trade deadline has been a huge win. Even with the new players adding a large amount of the to the team, the new acquisitions have not been the only reason why the Atlanta Braves seem to have turned a corner.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals rally late, beat Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Riley Adams’ first MLB home run in 9th

Washington Nationals’ starter Josiah Gray struck out 10 of 22 Atlanta Braves’ batters in five innings pitched tonight in Truist Park, and generated 20 swinging strikes overall, (six of them with his four-seam fastball, 12 with his curve, and two with his slider), and he got 11 called strikes, (six with his fastball; two with his curve, and three with his slider), but the two runs scored by the home team while he was on the mound (one earned, on a solo home run by Jorge Soler) looked like they would be enough until the Nationals scored three in the top of the ninth with Riley Adams’ first MLB home run the difference in a 3-2 win.
MLBfastphillysports.com

WHEELER DEALS LIKE HALLADAY, PHILS’ 8TH STRAIGHT SWEEPS METS!

On a day when the great Roy Halladay’s Phillies number was retired, Zack Wheeler resembled the Hall of Famer and threw a two-hitter as the Phillies beat the Mets 3-0 for a three-game sweep. Wheeler walked one and struck out 11, retiring 22 straight batters at one point in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy