Have the umbrella handy today

Happy Friday, everyone! Grab that umbrella as you head out the door today, as many of us will need it at some point. Most of the rain will come in the early afternoon and leave by late tonight.

With all the rain, temperatures will only climb into the low to mid 80s. Enjoy the 80s for today because by Saturday, temperatures will be back in the 90s. Thankfully though, conditions will be much drier on Saturday and Sunday.

As we head into next week, we will be nothing short of summer like with afternoon storms and highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 2 areas for development over the next 5 days. The first area is a cluster of thunderstorms rolling off the Africa coast. They have a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week.

The other area only has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days, as it makes its way towards the Lesser Antilles.

Neither system pose an imminent threat to the United States but we will keep an eye on both of them in the 13WMAZ Weather Center.

7-Day Forecast

