Report shows underlying disparities between races in Lorain County
AMHERST — A new report shows the striking differences in how white, Black and Hispanic residents experience life in Lorain County. The nation has made strides in expanding the rights of all people, said Anthony Richardson, executive director of the Amherst-based Nord Family Foundation. Yet discrimination remains a threat, he said: “America’s promise is always under attack and constantly at odds with the longstanding vestiges of patriarchy, racism, bigotry and hate.”chroniclet.com
