Lathrop Rec hosts Family Fun tonight with food trucks at Mossdale Landing

Do you miss events with carnival rides, food trucks, live music, face-painting, and all of the other trappings of large community gatherings?. Lathrop has got you covered. Tonight from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mossdale Landing Community Park the Lathrop Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Family Fun Night event for the community – bringing back what has traditionally been a popular outdoor gathering for locals and families who enjoy the camaraderie that goes along with having fun with your neighbors.