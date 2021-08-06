Cancel
Kristen Schaal Dishes on Why Her 'South Park' Gig 'Didn't Last Long'

By Dindha Dwi Amelia Megawati
AceShowbiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite getting axed from the long-running Comedy Central series, the 'The Last Man on Earth' actress says she has no grudge against its creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. AceShowbiz - Kristen Schaal claimed she got fired as "South Park" writer after only one month working. When making the revelation in a new interview, "The Last Man on Earth" actress divulged why her gig on Comedy Central's adult animated sitcom "didn't last long."

