Low humidity for one more day, rain on the way Saturday

Today: Partly Sunny. Isolated P.M. Storm. High 86.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. Low 67.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A.M. Rain/Storm Likely. High 82.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 89.

Monday: Partly Sunny. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 90.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 91.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

We'll have one more day of comfortable weather with low humidity today as high pressure controls our weather and noses in from the north, but we'll warm back into the upper 80s.

A stalled front over the North Carolina Coast will build back west as a warm front on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves north into our region bringing a good bit of moisture with it. Rain and a few storms will be likely by early Saturday morning, lasting through midday. Rain will taper off Saturday afternoon but a few scattered showers and storms will be possible through Saturday evening. Rain should hold temperatures back a bit on Saturday with highs only reaching the low 80s.

Sunday will be the better day this weekend for outdoor plans as high pressure will take control again and send us back to summertime heat and humidity with a low rain/storm chance for several days. The upcoming week will be hot with highs back to 90 most afternoons.

The normal high is 88, and the normal low is 69.

