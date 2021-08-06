Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Low humidity for one more day, rain on the way Saturday

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMDU8_0bJZkGMW00

Today: Partly Sunny. Isolated P.M. Storm. High 86.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. Low 67.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A.M. Rain/Storm Likely. High 82.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 89.

Monday: Partly Sunny. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 90.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot. Low Storm Chance. High 91.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

We'll have one more day of comfortable weather with low humidity today as high pressure controls our weather and noses in from the north, but we'll warm back into the upper 80s.

A stalled front over the North Carolina Coast will build back west as a warm front on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves north into our region bringing a good bit of moisture with it. Rain and a few storms will be likely by early Saturday morning, lasting through midday. Rain will taper off Saturday afternoon but a few scattered showers and storms will be possible through Saturday evening. Rain should hold temperatures back a bit on Saturday with highs only reaching the low 80s.

Sunday will be the better day this weekend for outdoor plans as high pressure will take control again and send us back to summertime heat and humidity with a low rain/storm chance for several days. The upcoming week will be hot with highs back to 90 most afternoons.

The normal high is 88, and the normal low is 69.

News: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For One More Day#Wfmy News#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWOLF

FOX56 Forecast | New Weather Alerts Issued

NEW ALERTS | A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for our southern tier counties until 9 PM. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible in storms that develop. We also have a Heat Advisory in effect tonight and Thursday depending on the county. As heat indices rise to the upper 90's and lower 100's.
Rockford, ILWIFR

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More Heat, Humidity, and Strong Storms Likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A quick round of strong storms this morning then the heat and humidity will rise in a big way. Heat Advisories from noon to 7PM. It could feel as hot as 105 degrees this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will come back in play late this afternoon and evening 5 - 10PM. All forms of severe weather is possible if these storms materialize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy