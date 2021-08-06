Easy and healthy lentil mackerel salad to make sustainable seafood shine

Sustainable seafood is easier than ever to source, but what should you do to make it shine once you get it into your kitchen?

Food and travel blogger Emily De Sousa shared her easy mackerel salad recipe that swaps out tuna for an often overlooked sustainable option.

De Sousa, a fisheries scientist with extensive education in marine science and policy, shares resources from how to eat sustainably on a budget to simple cooking techniques and what you need to know as a consumer.

Check out the full recipe below and for more information on how to shop sustainable seafood and where to find it, click here .

Lentil Mackerel Salad

Emily De Sousa - PHOTO: Lentil mackerel salad is a simple dish for summer.

This healthy mackerel salad high in protein and packed with omega-3's is perfect for a hot summer day.

Ingredients

1 cup lentils du puy

1 sprig of thyme

1 bay leaf

2 cloves of garlic (divided) Use 1 for the lentils and save the other for the dressing

1 tablespoon herbes de provence

2 120g tins of mackerel (I used LATA mackerel in oil, but any mackerel in oil will work)

1/2 bell pepper, diced

1/2 red onion, diced

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 bunch of cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/3 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

To make the lentils: Rinse the lentils and remove any bad lentils. Place a large pan of water on high heat and add the lentils, herbes de provence, thyme, bay leaf, and whole garlic clove. Bring the pot to a boil, reduce heat to a very low simmer. Cover the pot with a lid and cook for 20-25 minutes or until tender but not mushy.

Note: You can also make your lentils in an instant post, which is what I do. 10/10 recommend -- the instant pot is a lifesaver!

Prepare the salad ingredients: While lentils cook, prepare the rest of the salad ingredients. Chop the red onion, bell pepper, and cilantro. Dice the garlic. Set all chopped ingredients aside.

Make the dressing: Beat vinegar, dijon mustard, and olive oil together until completely mixed. Stir in the diced garlic. Add a pinch of salt to taste.

Assemble the salad: Once the lentils are finished cooking, drain them and remove the herbs. Either let the lentils cool to lukewarm or rinse in cold water.

Top the lentils with red onion, bell pepper, and mackerel chunks. Combine. Drizzle with dijon mustard dressing and lemon juice. Top with chopped cilantro and salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.