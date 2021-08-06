Cancel
Lanexa, VA

4030 Good Hope Rd, New Kent, VA 23089

Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 4030 Good Hope Rd in the heart of New Kent's Lanexa community. This vinyl sided cape style home consists of 3 bedrooms (including a first floor primary bedroom) & 2 full bathrooms on a private .75 acre lot that back up directly to the protected 900 acre Happy Hollow Hunt Club and is just minutes to endless fishing at the 1,100-acre Diascund Reservoir. Upon entering, you are greeted with hardwood floors throughout the home with a wood burning fireplace in the living room. The eat-in kitchen has recessed lighting, an oversized walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances & direct walk-out access to both the rear deck & attached garage. This first floor is completed with a primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom. The hardwood floors continue to the second floor with 2 additional bedrooms, a shared hallway bathroom, ample closet space & a unique additional room (perfect office/bonus/4th BR) that is already wired, framed & HVAC ready for finishing by the next owner. This move-in ready home is completed with a 23 x 13 attached 1-car garage would be the perfect gym, workshop or rec space. The grounds are a gardeners dream with trails, endless plantings, raised beds & fruit trees.

richmond.com

