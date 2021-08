Since 1986, the Hungaroring race has been a fixture on the F1 calendar. It is present in every season. Due to the pandemic worldwide, the race last season was different than others. It took place earlier than normal - round three - without any crowds. Lewis Hamilton won the record-breaking eighth time, and it was not something that was out of the ordinary. The Mercedes man will try to become the ninth driver to reach 100 F1 career wins in front of packed grandstands. He also wants to surpass Max Verstappen and take the Driver's Championship lead.