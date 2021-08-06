Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lackawanna County, PA

Federal sentencing in auto warranty fraud scheme

By Jerry Lynott
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggFIe_0bJXjP1e00 SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Thursday said a Rhode Island man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in an automobile warranty fraud scheme. Jason Pannone, 40, of North Providence, was convicted in U.S. District Court for the Middle District Pennsylvania of conspiring to commit wire and mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Bruce Brandler said three other co-conspirators were also convicted, including Brian Larry, 59, of Clarks Summit. In a press release Brandler said Pannone was convicted of processing invoices for nonexistent vehicle repairs through his Rhode Island automobile detailing shop, Platinum Auto Services and his place of work, Ultra Auto Services. The invoices were sent to and paid by an automobile warranty company in Wilkes-Barre where Larry had worked. The company lost between $150,000 and $250,000 as a result. U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion, who sentenced Pannone, ordered him to pay $128,667 in restitution and serve two years of supervised release. Larry and co-conspirator Matthew Gershkoff, 64 of North Providence, Rhode Island are awaiting sentencing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office detailed their cases: • Larry was convicted at a jury trial in May of mail and wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and false statements. From January 2014 to October 2018 he stole personal information of warranty policy owners and provided it to his co-conspirators who created invoices for nonexistent vehicle repairs at garages in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The invoices were sent to the warranty company and Larry approved them for payment. Approximately $400,000 was paid out by the company for the false invoices, including thousands for Larry’s personal vehicle. He falsified company documents in an attempt to conceal the scheme. • Gershkoff pleaded guilty in May 2020 to conspiring to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. As part of his role in the scheme Gershkoff forged the signatures of warranty policy owners and prepared invoices for nonexistent repairs at multiple garages in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, causing a loss between $250,000 and $550,000 to the company. He agreed to make restitution. A third co-conspirator, Herman Cabral, 62, of Cranston, Rhode Island was sentenced in July 2019 to 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his guilty plea to conspiring to commit wire fraud. As part of the scheme Cabral processed invoices for nonexistent repairs through his detailing shop, A Plus Auto Services resulting in a loss between $150,000 and $250,000 to the warranty company. He was ordered to pay $211,644 in restitution. The FBI investigated the case prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Phillip Caraballo and Jeffrey St. John.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
County
Lackawanna County, PA
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warranty#Fbi#Wire Fraud#U S Attorneys#District Court#Platinum Auto Services#Ultra Auto Services#Wilkes Barre#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

Lawsuit could delay replacement for aging postal fleet

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Postal workers thrilled at the prospect of making deliveries in modern, comfortable and environmentally friendly vehicles are soldiering on in their aging, spartan trucks. The primary fleet of vehicles — dating to 1987 — was due to be replaced under a new contract but the winning...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Times Leader

Court tosses ruling against Pennsylvania COVID-19 measures

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has dismissed a judge’s ruling that threw out Gov. Tom Wolf’s sweeping COVID-19 restrictions, saying the issue is now moot because statewide mitigation measures have expired and Pennsylvania voters have since constrained a governor’s emergency powers. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Judge warns inmate after courtroom outburst

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough warned an inmate he would be removed from his courtroom after loudly complaining about a lenient sentence. Jaivon T. Sweeney, 27, last known address as 83 S. Empire Court, Wilkes-Barre, didn’t like Vough’s sentence of six-to-23 months in jail on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Times Leader

Casey heralds infrastructure benefits for Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Tuesday said without significant investments in infrastructure for decades, Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges are crumbling and public transportation is outdated. Following the Senate passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, Casey, D-Scranton, announced that several key infrastructure provisions he worked to advance...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Luzerne County poll worker training may become mandatory

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s Election Board is considering mandating training next year for the more than 1,000 people who staff county polling places on election day. Board member Richard Nardone proposed the idea during Wednesday’s meeting at the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, saying the...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Times Leader

Pennsylvania county asks senator to stop seeking vote audit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican-majority county board in rural northern Pennsylvania on Tuesday accused a state senator of creating “unnecessary chaos” in pushing for a detailed review of how the county collected and counted votes in former President Donald Trump’s reelection defeat last year. The three Tioga County commissioners...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

Nursing home overhaul bill would boost staffing, oversight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Responding to the ravages of COVID-19 in nursing homes, senior Democratic senators Tuesday introduced legislation to increase nurse staffing, improve infection control and bolster inspections. The bill, from a group led by Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, is part of a broader...

Comments / 0

Community Policy