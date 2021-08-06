Federal sentencing in auto warranty fraud scheme

SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Thursday said a Rhode Island man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in an automobile warranty fraud scheme. Jason Pannone, 40, of North Providence, was convicted in U.S. District Court for the Middle District Pennsylvania of conspiring to commit wire and mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Bruce Brandler said three other co-conspirators were also convicted, including Brian Larry, 59, of Clarks Summit. In a press release Brandler said Pannone was convicted of processing invoices for nonexistent vehicle repairs through his Rhode Island automobile detailing shop, Platinum Auto Services and his place of work, Ultra Auto Services. The invoices were sent to and paid by an automobile warranty company in Wilkes-Barre where Larry had worked. The company lost between $150,000 and $250,000 as a result. U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion, who sentenced Pannone, ordered him to pay $128,667 in restitution and serve two years of supervised release. Larry and co-conspirator Matthew Gershkoff, 64 of North Providence, Rhode Island are awaiting sentencing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office detailed their cases: • Larry was convicted at a jury trial in May of mail and wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and false statements. From January 2014 to October 2018 he stole personal information of warranty policy owners and provided it to his co-conspirators who created invoices for nonexistent vehicle repairs at garages in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The invoices were sent to the warranty company and Larry approved them for payment. Approximately $400,000 was paid out by the company for the false invoices, including thousands for Larry’s personal vehicle. He falsified company documents in an attempt to conceal the scheme. • Gershkoff pleaded guilty in May 2020 to conspiring to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. As part of his role in the scheme Gershkoff forged the signatures of warranty policy owners and prepared invoices for nonexistent repairs at multiple garages in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, causing a loss between $250,000 and $550,000 to the company. He agreed to make restitution. A third co-conspirator, Herman Cabral, 62, of Cranston, Rhode Island was sentenced in July 2019 to 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his guilty plea to conspiring to commit wire fraud. As part of the scheme Cabral processed invoices for nonexistent repairs through his detailing shop, A Plus Auto Services resulting in a loss between $150,000 and $250,000 to the warranty company. He was ordered to pay $211,644 in restitution. The FBI investigated the case prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Phillip Caraballo and Jeffrey St. John.