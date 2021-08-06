Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shickshinny, PA

Warrant issued for man accused of sexual assault

By Ed Lewis
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOMGR_0bJXjBui00 SHICKSHINNY — A Hunlock Township man is wanted on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl. State police at Shickshinny obtained an arrest warrant for John Allan Stone, 36, of Sunset Lake Road, charging him with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors. The warrant was signed by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Shickshinny. State police charged Stone after his DNA was recovered from the girl’s body after she underwent a sexual assault examination at Berwick Hospital, according to the criminal complaint. The alleged sexual assault happened Nov. 27 when the girl called 911 despite her mother telling her not to call police. She claimed she was watching television with Stone and hitting one another with pillows. When she asked what was for breakfast, she told state police Stone replied, “you,” the complaint says. State police in the complaint say the girl reported Stone took her to another room and performed a lewd act on her. She claimed she “froze” during the alleged assault. When she told her mother, she claimed her mother told her not to call police because she didn’t want Stone to go to jail, according to the complaint. The mother told state police her daughter often makes up accusations of being raped, the complaint says. The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre. Stone voluntarily submitted a DNA sample on May 14. Test results of a sexual assault kit showed Stone’s DNA was found from the girl’s body, the complaint says.

Comments / 2

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Hunlock Township, PA
City
Shickshinny, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Assault#Dna#Corruption#Police#Berwick Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Judge warns inmate after courtroom outburst

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough warned an inmate he would be removed from his courtroom after loudly complaining about a lenient sentence. Jaivon T. Sweeney, 27, last known address as 83 S. Empire Court, Wilkes-Barre, didn’t like Vough’s sentence of six-to-23 months in jail on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
Hanover Township, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Woman arraigned on drug charges following July raid

HANOVER TWP. — A woman was arraigned on drug charges Wednesday morning after she was arrested during a Hanover Township Narcotics Unit drug operation late last month. Kareema Hickson, 30, of Hanover Township was taken into custody on July 30 after officers from the Narcotics Unit, along with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, served a warrant on her Mark Drive residence.
Plymouth, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Plymouth officer injured during arrest

PLYMOUTH — A man suspected to be under the influence of methamphetamine repeatedly spat blood on police officers investigating a domestic dispute involving a knife Tuesday, court records say. One officer suffered a leg injury while chasing Christopher John Pepe, 39, outside 126 Mras St. just before 2:30 p.m., police...
Shavertown, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Woman, 58, faces arson charges

KINGSTON TWP. — A suspect has been arrested and charged in relation to a pair of house fires that occurred over the weekend at residences no more than 50 feet from one another. Kimberly Ann Morgan, 58, of Shavertown was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Wednesday and...

Comments / 2

Community Policy