Warrant issued for man accused of sexual assault

SHICKSHINNY — A Hunlock Township man is wanted on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl. State police at Shickshinny obtained an arrest warrant for John Allan Stone, 36, of Sunset Lake Road, charging him with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors. The warrant was signed by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Shickshinny. State police charged Stone after his DNA was recovered from the girl’s body after she underwent a sexual assault examination at Berwick Hospital, according to the criminal complaint. The alleged sexual assault happened Nov. 27 when the girl called 911 despite her mother telling her not to call police. She claimed she was watching television with Stone and hitting one another with pillows. When she asked what was for breakfast, she told state police Stone replied, “you,” the complaint says. State police in the complaint say the girl reported Stone took her to another room and performed a lewd act on her. She claimed she “froze” during the alleged assault. When she told her mother, she claimed her mother told her not to call police because she didn’t want Stone to go to jail, according to the complaint. The mother told state police her daughter often makes up accusations of being raped, the complaint says. The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre. Stone voluntarily submitted a DNA sample on May 14. Test results of a sexual assault kit showed Stone’s DNA was found from the girl’s body, the complaint says.