Pittston Tomato Festival line painting scheduled

Shown is a photo from the 2019 Pittston Tomato Parade. The parade will be back in 2021 after being canceled for 2020. This year’s parade will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m. Tony Callaio file photo | For Times Leader

PITTSTON — It’s that time of the year where people in Greater Pittston wait for the annual Tomato Festival, which begins on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 19. Before that happens Main Street has to be prepped for the big parade. The team at M. Mayo Striping makes it official by painting the Main Street traffic lines red along with the stenciling tomatoes in various locations along the route. “Ben and Jennifer Gadomski at Mayo Striping are great friends to the Tomato Festival and Saint Patrick’s Parade committees,” Sarah Donahue, Tomato Festival parade coordinator, said. “I think seeing the line on Main Street gets people excited for parade day. Each year, the Ben and Jennifer give selflessly of their product, time, and enthusiasm.” M. Mayo Striping is responsible for painting Main Street lines for both the annual Tomato Festival and the St. Patrick’s Day parades so the lines change from red to green for each parade, respectively. “We’ve been looking at the green line since March of 2020, and while I’m partial to it, I’m really happy to finally see another parade come down Main Street,” Donahue added. Line painting will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. The lines will be painted on Tuesday and the tomato stenciling on Wednesday, according to Donahue. The beginning of the line-painting route is in the parking lot of Pittston City Beverage, 320 South Main St. Main Street will be lined from Pittston City Beverage to the Coal Miners Statue, in front of the Anthracite Apartments, 101 North Main St. The stenciled tomatoes are located at the fork in the road at the Sunoco, in front of the Tomato Festival lot, in front of the YMCA, and adjacent to the Coal Miners statue immediately before the Dale Kridlo Bridge. The 2021 Tomato Festival will be held from Thursday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 22. The Tomato Festival parade will step off on Saturday, Aug. 21 at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the completion of the 22nd annual Miles for Michael 5K race that begins 10 a.m.