Assault charges withdrawn in road rage incident

WILKES-BARRE — A tractor-trailer driver from Mount Pocono accused of shoving a state police trooper investigating a road rage incident on Interstate 81 had the most serious charges withdrawn on Thursday. Mariusz Stanley Rusiecki, 46, pleaded guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct during his preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. A felony charge of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment were withdrawn. Rusiecki was accused of being involved in a fight with another motorist in a construction zone on I-81 in Wilkes-Barre Township on June 16. A state trooper stopped when he encountered the fight. When Rusiecki was advised he was under arrest, he allegedly shoved the trooper, court records say. Attorney Nanda Palissery represented Rusiecki. — Ed Lewis