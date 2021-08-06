Cancel
Fresno, CA

Motorcyclist killed in crash in north Fresno, police say

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in north Fresno Thursday night.

The Fresno Police Department says the motorcyclist was riding near Swift and Blackstone Avenues when the bike collided with a dark-colored car.

Officers say it does not appear the driver of the car was speeding. That person stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The motorcycle rider has not yet been identified and is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

