Bibb County, GA

18-year-old bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by truck on Zebulon Road in Macon

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 6 days ago

Bibb deputies are investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a car on the 5100 block of Zebulon Road Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies got the call just after 9 p.m. The release says a pickup truck hit 18-year-old Micah Estolt, who was riding a bike on Zebulon Road just before Forsyth Road.

Estolt was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.

No one else was hurt.

This accident is still under investigation and there are no charges at this time.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

