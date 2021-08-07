3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $349,900

Cute bungalow in convenient location. Very large lot. Vinyl siding on exterior, thermal windows. Large living room with wood floor & ceiling fan. Formal dining room leads to kitchen that comes with all appliances, butcher block countertops & painted cabinets. Built in shelves on wall in stairway to basement offers great pantry storage. 2 bedrooms with wood floor and ceiling fans. 1 bedroom has a walk-in closet! Lower level has a finished room with carpet. Laundry is in lower level with a lot of built ins, great for storage or crafting/workshop. There is a large 1 car garage that is rear entry, offers plenty of storage. Double wide driveway at the front of the house, single wide drive continues around to the back of the home and garage. 2 separate areas of yard are fenced, 2 sheds. There is a large cover over the driveway and patio at the back of the home. Side porch as well. Home is in good condition, and should be able to go FHA or VA.