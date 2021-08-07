Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $349,900

Morganton News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExceptional new construction in desirable BelAire II Subdivision! Situated on a sprawling lot with an additional buffer lot, this custom built, 3BR/2BA reflects great design and quality. Soaring vaulted ceilings in living room and oversize windows create a light and airy feel. Open kitchen and dining area open to deck in private backyard and features custom soft closure cabinetry, fine quartz countertops & prep island. Living room has a gas fireplace. Split bedroom plan features large master suite w/ spa-like ensuite bath w/ custom, double vanities w/ granite, soaking tub, separate shower, & large walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms have a separate hallway with a full bathroom in between. Separate laundry room. Finished bonus room features carpeting and separate ductless heat pump. Attached, 2-car garage. ***The photo(s) are illustrative for this house type, and the actual home and property may differ from the photos shown***

morganton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, NC
Morganton, NC
Business
Morganton, NC
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,000

Spectacular designed home. First floor all cathedral ceilings which give you a great bright and airy filling. The seller did up grated this model by adding off the kitchen a large room as siting or extra dining room, with a lot of windows and sliding door to the patio. The kitchen all open space with central Island. also a beautiful living room. TV room, and extra sitting room/office. Large Powder room. Second floor has 4 large bed rooms and 2 full bath. The master bed room is very spacious, walking closet, Bath with a Jacuzzi and shower. Full basement w/added eight for future finishing. located in private cull de sac. Chandelier is excluded in the sale.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

10629 Hill Park Terrace

Cute bungalow in convenient location. Very large lot. Vinyl siding on exterior, thermal windows. Large living room with wood floor & ceiling fan. Formal dining room leads to kitchen that comes with all appliances, butcher block countertops & painted cabinets. Built in shelves on wall in stairway to basement offers great pantry storage. 2 bedrooms with wood floor and ceiling fans. 1 bedroom has a walk-in closet! Lower level has a finished room with carpet. Laundry is in lower level with a lot of built ins, great for storage or crafting/workshop. There is a large 1 car garage that is rear entry, offers plenty of storage. Double wide driveway at the front of the house, single wide drive continues around to the back of the home and garage. 2 separate areas of yard are fenced, 2 sheds. There is a large cover over the driveway and patio at the back of the home. Side porch as well. Home is in good condition, and should be able to go FHA or VA.
Vail, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

You Could Own This Exclusive Vail Smart Home for $18.9 Million

Welcome to the future. This Vail, Colorado home will have you feeling like you belong on the set of the iconic television show, The Jetsons when you step foot inside. This $18.9 million home listed on Realtor has all the latest technology to make your life easier and more luxurious. One of the most impressive features of this home is not located in the living space, rather in the garage. Upon entering the garage through the single-stall garage door in your vehicle, a fully automated car slide will move your vehicle to the left, providing another space to store your second vehicle.
Gardeningalextimes.com

Homes: Homes is where the flowers are

It is no secret that flowers make people feel good, and studies show that living with flowers can reduce stress levels, ease depression and promote compassion, among many other health and wellness benefits. With so much summer fun to be enjoyed outside, it’s easy to find beauty all around us. The positive effects are countless, so why not bring some of the season’s bounty inside to liven up your kitchen counter, dining room table or anywhere else you like.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

A London Town House Gets an Open Feel With Plywood Partitions

Plywood may not be the typical material choice when it comes to an architectural renovation, but for Nimtim Architects, its sturdy, budget-conscious, and child-friendly properties made it the ideal pick for a London town house addition. Located in the southeastern suburb of Forest Hill, the dated three-story town house, typical of London 1960s and ’70s architecture, was renovated for a family with two children. By opening the ground floor, which initially held the home’s auxiliary spaces, and converting it into the main living hub, the family now has more square footage and clear views into the garden.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

VIBE: Entertainment calendar for Burke County (Aug. 12-18)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance. SideTracked Brewery will host its monthly Sip and Sign event where patrons can try the business’ brews and learn American Sign Language at 7 p.m. The brewery is located at 609 S. Green St. Suite 100 in downtown Morganton.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Butterfly bench gets renovation and new location

The butterfly bench located at the Burke County Courthouse in downtown Morganton recently was refurbished and placed in a more visible location for the public to enjoy. The butterfly bench was donated to Burke County by Belle Good Ross in memory of her family members, Marcus Andrew Good, Heather Raine Whisnant and Adrienne Blaire Ross.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Fair, festivals still on in Burke

With a fair and two festivals coming up, the Burke County Health Department is asking the public for help to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Historic Valdese Waldensian Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, the Drexel Fair is scheduled to start Monday and run through Aug. 21 and the Historic Morganton Festival is set for the weekends of Aug. 27-28, Sept. 3-4 and Sept. 10-11.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke

COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly across the country and Burke County is no exception as it added nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 in one day. The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 11,197 cases of the virus Tuesday, up from 11,099 cases on Monday. The county COVID-19 dashboard showed 595 active cases with 17 people hospitalized due to the virus.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

50 Years Ago in Burke County

A stranger gives a second look upon seeing the Winston Model T Ford touring car. But residents of the community just give the driver a “Howdy” or a wave of the hand, for to them this is an everyday sight. To people in Morganton, it is not one of those...

Comments / 0

Community Policy