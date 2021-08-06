Chicago Weather: Scattered storms, showers Friday
Scattered storms and showers Friday. Highs in the low 80s. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app . Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday : Scattered storms and showers. High: 83, Low: 68 Saturday Humid. High: 86, Low: 72 Sunday : Humid with storms late. High: 90, Low:72 Monday : Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 74 Tuesday : Still hot and humid, heat index near 100. High: 93, Low: 73 Wednesday : Humid, scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 70 Thursday : Still warm. High: 88, Low: 68
