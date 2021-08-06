Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Scattered storms, showers Friday

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

Scattered storms and showers Friday. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app .

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Friday : Scattered storms and showers. High: 83, Low: 68

Saturday Humid. High: 86, Low: 72

Sunday : Humid with storms late. High: 90, Low:72

Monday : Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 74

Tuesday : Still hot and humid, heat index near 100. High: 93, Low: 73

Wednesday : Humid, scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 70

Thursday : Still warm. High: 88, Low: 68

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English. i

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
#Chicago Weather#Weather Info#Chicago Area#Abc7 Chicago Accuweather#Abc7 Weather#Iphone#Abc7 Newscasts
