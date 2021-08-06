Crawford youth group helping volunteer fire department stay hydrated with bottled water drive

The Crawford County Volunteer Fire Department needs water for its firefighters, and this weekend, a youth group is asking for your help to pay it forward.

Right now, the department doesn't have the money to buy bottled water.

That's why the youth group at Pleasant Hill Congregational Christian Church is stepping up and hosting a bottle donation drive this Saturday.

Pastor Russell Whitehurst says it's a way they can show support outside of church walls.

"I've seen so many fires here in Roberta, and them having something cool to drink never crossed my mind, so in the Christian life, it's about serving and loving others, and we just want to reach out to them and let them know we want to reach out outside the walls of our church," Whitehurst said.

You can drop off bottled water at the Dollar General parking lot on the corner of Highway 341 and Highway 80 in Roberta.

The donation drive is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you can't make it to the drive, you can call 478-973-1682 to donate.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is also collecting water for the department. You can donate water at Mitchell's Automotive at 4281 Interstate Drive in Macon.