Portage Township man run over, killed while helping friend move lumber

A Portage Township man died Thursday after he was run over by a pickup truck and a trailer, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Melvin Miller, 65, reportedly was helping a friend move lumber on the 1600 block of Shawnee Road in Summerhill Township when the incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

“They were backing down through a yard when the deceased was on the back of the trailer, and apparently he got knocked off when the trailer hit some ruts in the yard,” Lees said.

Upon landing on the ground, Miller was run over by a wheel of the loaded trailer, then by a wheel of the Chevrolet pickup, Lees said.

Miller was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he died from “crushing injuries” at 5:39 p.m. in the emergency department. Lees said the manner of death is being ruled accidental.

“This appears to be an unfortunate accident that has happened,” he said.

Summerhill Township Volunteer Fire Company, Forest Hills Area Ambulance Association and Summerhill Township police responded to the scene.